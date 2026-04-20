By Kyle Smith

Zohran Mamdani in New York on April 15. Photo: Laura Brett/ZUMA Press

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Zohran Mamdani provides so much material for political writers to cheer or mock that he’s beginning to compete for America’s attention with that guy in Washington he smiled alongside and posed for pictures with while calling him a fascist.

Mr. Mamdani hasn’t yet completed his fourth month in office. Yet his capability for generating takes—whether incensed, incendiary, insane or inane—could plausibly make fellow former Queens resident Donald J. Trump envious someday. The previous two mayors of New York, Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio, were famously lazy (the former was mainly known for hanging out at nightclubs and taking luxury vacations from the Turkish government, the latter for sleeping late and killing a groundhog). Not Mr. Mamdani. He’s got the energy level of a theater kid crossed with a let’s-change-the-world college-activist.

Mr. Mamdani has plugged into the city’s media grid to become a swaggering symbol of urban attitude in a way that recalls such previous New Yorkers as Rudy Giuliani, Ed Koch and King Kong. Z.Mam has opinions on everything and is happy to share them, reasserting the mayoralty’s historic role as a political-entertainment provider for the whole country. Just last week he laboriously worked up an elaborate metaphor in which his government was a hero in a Super Mario Bros. video game and compared corporate greed to Bowser, the nefarious turtle.

Yet as excitable as Mr. Mamdani continues to be when denouncing the kulaks, in policy matters he is exhibiting something between humility and failure. Generations of corruption by Mr. Mamdani’s many Democratic predecessors in City Hall caused many municipal powers to be wrested away by the marginally less corrupt state government. So, like many of those predecessors (notably, Mr. De Blasio, who worked for the Nicaraguan socialists the Sandinistas and honeymooned in Cuba), he hasn’t been able to bring the anticapitalist revolution to Wall Street. Like Mr. De Blasio, he perhaps recognizes that without the financial industry, he’d have a lot less money to spend on swaddling the people with new social services and municipally subsidized groceries. Mario Cuomo, the father of Mr. Mamdani’s vanquished adversary Andrew, said, “You campaign in poetry. You govern in prose.”

Mr. Mamdani made reference to the remark in his victory speech over the younger Mr. Cuomo, adding, “If that must be true, let the prose we write still rhyme, and let us build a shining city for all.” The ambition is a bit less evident today, now that it seems that he campaigned in a comic book and governs in the New York Post.

A turning point came as Mr. Mamdani marked his 100th day on the job and a local newspaper observed that he was embracing the label “sewer socialism.”

A revealing phrase, no? It’s one of those two-word sayings in which the modifier basically nullifies the main noun. Just as a teddy bear isn’t something you would ever run screaming from in the woods and a weekend warrior doesn’t have much in common with a Navy SEAL, sewer socialism isn’t socialism. Maintaining functional waste pipes is a legitimate function of government; socialism is arrogant government taking over key private industries (and ruining them). Which is something a mayor couldn’t do if he wanted to. The barely profitable business of selling New Yorkers groceries isn’t going to be jeopardized by the mayor’s proposed chain of supermarkets—Trader Zoh’s.

Mr. Mamdani’s latest downward adjustment of his promise to make groceries more affordable (born in the era of $6 eggs) is now manifesting as a plan to convert an existing city-owned marketplace to a supermarket, maybe next year. His “affordability” wheeze has been revealed as a plot to take $30 million away from taxpayers upfront, plus untold more funding down the road, and to restore it to selected consumers 50 cents at a time, with cheaper bread. That’s if the idea works as planned, which is an if as big as Central Park.

I’m glad Mr. Mamdani likes the phrase sewer socialism because sewers and socialism emit similar odors and share approximately the same level of attractiveness. But he may be too young to grasp that, by promising to make city services work better, he’s simply channeling the spirit of a Reagan Republican: former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, who proudly wore the title of Senator Pothole. After being elected the same night as Reagan, Mr. D’Amato so successfully emphasized constituent services that he managed to get re-elected twice in an increasingly hostile environment for Republicans. He’s the last Republican to win a Senate seat in New York, and I expect that to be true for the rest of my life.

Should Mr. Mamdani dial down his ambitions and be Mayor Pothole—as he suggested when he joined a crew to fill in one of the city’s lunar street craters in an April 6 photo op—that’d be a big improvement over what we all feared, which was Marx in the City. Imposing drastic change on New York is like getting across town quickly at rush hour—theoretically possible, but only a fool would count on it.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.