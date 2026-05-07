Photo: Andy Kropa/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs reminds us how rewarding it is to build something with your hands; Michael Reitz presses politicians at all levels to bring back public, face-to-face debates; and Rob Henderson rebukes the fashionable idea that humans don’t have free will.

But first, hey hey LBJ, how many pages did you write today?

The Waiting Is the Hardest Part

—Matthew Hennessey

“You stay alive, no matter what occurs.”

That’s the signature line in Michael Mann’s 1992 film “The Last of the Mohicans.” If you’re a political person—and a fan of history, and a reader (or a writer), and a lover of quality things that are done with care and craft—then you must think of this line every time you hear the name Robert Caro.

Mr. Caro is the Lyndon Johnson biographer whose magisterial books about the 36th president take a decade or more to research, write, edit and publish. The first volume came out in 1982, the second in 1990, the third in 2002, the fourth in 2012. Mr. Caro is currently at work on the fifth volume. He is 90.

Life offers no guarantees to anyone, but those of us who treasure Mr. Caro’s books want assurances that he will deliver the final installment of this series. His longtime editor Robert Gottlieb died in 2023. Mr. Caro has previously declared that Ina, his wife and close collaborator, is under instructions that no part of the last book should be published if he dies before it’s finished.

Prayers up. Hopefully Mr. Caro takes his vitamins.

This week Mr. Caro gave a rare interview to C-Span from his home office on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. “I can’t write a book until I know the last line,” he told host Peter Slen. Mr. Caro must have come up with one for volume five. “The page I’m working on is 983. So I’ve written 983 pages.”

Like their subjects, Mr. Caro’s books tend toward the gigantic, so there’s no way to tell for sure whether he’s closer to the end than the beginning. It sounds like he’s at least made a good start.

Journalists are known to revere Mr. Caro. His career arc seems the beau ideal of the writing life. He’s found subjects that engage him. He writes what he wants to write, the way he wants to write it. He works with editors who believe in him, who support his work, who pay.

Mr. Caro’s success has afforded him the luxury of taking his time. “I am very comfortable with a typewriter,” he said. In the digital world “everything is fast. Speed is good. . . . I happen to think slow is good. And I am slow.”

At this, Mr. Caro let out a hearty laugh and continued:

No one could be slower. But this makes me think. I am a very fast writer. When I was at Newsday, I was the fastest rewrite man . . . but when I was doing the first book, I said, ‘No, you are doing it too fast. You are not thinking enough. You have to make yourself think. It’s too easy for you to write. You have to make yourself think.’ So I slow myself down by doing it in longhand first. That is slower. That’s why I do it.

Slow is good. Thinking is good. But does it have to be this slow? Does it require this much thought? Book lovers and history nuts pray for Mr. Caro to find a higher gear. Most of all, we pray he keeps himself healthy and safe.

You stay alive, Mr. Caro, no matter what occurs.

Briefing Boss: The internet exploded Wednesday with clips of Secretary of State Marco Rubio ’s Tuesday night press conference. Notable was the White House press corps’ demeanor. Reporters appeared upbeat, smiling and laughing as they eagerly raised their hands. Why no eye-rolls or hostile follow-ups? Because unlike most who man the podium, Mr. Rubio spoke with clarity and confidence—no word salads, combative finger-pointing or boilerplate statements bereft of substance. He grinned as he called on journalists, even answering a question in Spanish and quoting rap lyrics. What a breath of fresh air in the stuffy press briefing room. — Mary Julia Koch

Under .500: Former Atlanta Braves manager Ted Turner died Wednesday at 87. Before founding CNN and before marrying North Korean actress Jane Fonda, the media wildman bought the MLB franchise in the ATL. When the team got off to a miserable start in 1977, Turner took it upon himself to turn things around. On May 11 he ordered manager Dave Bristol to take a holiday. “If I’m smart enough to buy the team, I ought to be smart enough to manage it,” Turner said. That proved incorrect. The Braves lost that night to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1, and the league forced Turner back to the front office after one game in the dugout. — M.H.

Living every American boy’s dream. Photo: Associated Press

Vidiot: New York’s smiling socialist mayor said he would tax the rich in a video filmed in front of Citadel CEO Ken Griffin’s apartment. Mr. Griffin called it “creepy and weird” that he was singled out this way. The Journal reported that Citadel might halt a planned construction project in Manhattan as a result. On Tuesday, Mr. Griffin suggested that his hedge fund would “double down” on its presence in Miami. He wants his firm to be in a “state that embraces business” rather than a place like New York that “doesn’t welcome success.” Mayor Zohran Mamdani hates the rich and wishes there were fewer of them in New York. If he keeps it up, he’ll get what he wants—and everyone will be poorer. — Jack Butler

James B. Meigs

These days, we outsource most hands-on work to experts and industry. Very few of us could build a house, and there’s no single person alive who could build a smartphone. But there’s more to life than being a consumer.

You can step off the conveyor belt of cheap disposable products and drug-like digital distractions. Express your individuality by creating something for yourself now and then. Get your hands dirty. It’s part of what makes us human.

Michael Reitz

Photo: david hume kennerly/gerald r for/Shutterstock

When is the last time you heard about a mayor, a state representative or even a governor having an hourlong argument, televised and streamed on social media? While politics is more rancorous than ever, politicians themselves don’t deliberate nearly enough. That helps explain why they seem so uncivil and emotional.

Rob Henderson

Photo: Kuba Stezycki/Reuters

According to a popular school of psychological thought, free will is an illusion, and all human behavior is simply the product of biological and environmental luck. Common sense pushes back. Any legal or moral system that operated that way would collapse.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.