By Matthew Hennessey

Robert Duvall in Los Angeles on June 5, 2015. Photo: Casey Curry/Invision/Associated Press

Tough as leather. Hard as nails. True as steel. If there were a Mount Rushmore for film acting, Robert Duvall would be on it. He died Sunday at 95.

The great perk of this job is that it opens doors that by right ought to be closed to a guy like me. In 2017, I spent an afternoon with Duvall at his home in rural Virginia. I’d asked him for an interview. He’d said yes. I knew—as I always know—that it was the reputation of the Journal editorial page that gained me this audience with greatness. I had no reputation of my own.

Duvall was already well into his late 80s by then. He hadn’t been working much the previous years. It seemed like maybe he was winding down. I wondered if I might find him diminished. Nothing like it. He looked old, but he was mentally energetic and eager to talk.

I had to pinch myself as we sat down to chat. I was in Robert Duvall’s living room. The man who’d played Tom Hagen in “The Godfather,” Lt. Col. Kilgore in “Apocalypse Now” and Mac Sledge in “Tender Mercies” was right there, looking at me, eyes narrow, waiting for a question.

In preparation I’d read what felt like every interview he’d ever given. I wasn’t surprised that his answers to my first few questions seemed derivative of answers he’d given other interviewers. That happens. We all repeat ourselves, and famous people like to play the hits. I would have happily listened to his war stories about Marlon Brando and Francis Ford Coppola all day, but I’d come hoping to get more out of him.

I asked about Steve McQueen, with whom Duvall had worked in “Bullitt.” He mumbled something about him not being the nicest guy in the world. That was disappointing, if not a complete surprise. I asked about “The Lightship,” in which Duvall had played a character clearly modeled after William F. Buckley Jr. Duvall said he’d seen Buckley on TV and liked how he “pontificated.” He seemed to think that someone on the jury at the Cannes Film Festival had refused to honor the movie because Duvall had played the character as gay. I didn’t know what to make of that.

At various times during our conversation, I tried to get him to open up about politics. It was no secret that Duvall was an old-school Republican. There was a time when that was no obstacle to success in Hollywood. But I didn’t want to talk about Ronald Reagan and John Wayne. I wanted to know how he felt about President Trump, then only a few months into his first term.

Duvall dodged those questions at first, but I sensed he wasn’t totally against talking about it. He wanted to talk. But every time he said something juicy, he’d catch himself. “That’s off the record,” he’d say, or, “Don’t use that.” Technically it doesn’t work that way, but I hadn’t gone there to embarrass him.

Eventually I got him to tell me how he really felt. “We’ll survive,” he said with a twinkle in his eye.

A few weeks earlier the 88th Academy Awards had devolved into a political rally. This seemed to really piss him off. He suggested that some of the actors who’d sounded off that night might stick their nose in a book once in a while. To my surprise he suggested they should start by reading Thomas Sowell and Ayaan Hirsi Ali. I knew right away I was holding gold in my hands. He’d never said that in an interview before. Maybe no Hollywood celebrity has ever said that before.

It was obvious to me that Duvall watched a lot of cable news. He seemed especially fond of “Morning Joe.” Only a few weeks before our conversation, cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had announced that they had divorced their spouses and were romantically involved with each other. Duvall got a huge kick out of this. It was his assessment, based on close daily observation, that the relationship had caused Mr. Scarborough’s politics to moderate. He laughed heartily as he made a snipping motion with his fingers—the universal symbol of castration.

The conversation briefly turned to a piece that had appeared on the editorial page of a different newspaper published locally. He grimaced at the mention of the broadsheet’s name. “I lean more your way,” he said, meaning that his worldview aligned more closely with the Journal editorial page’s. The boss is going to love that, I thought to myself.

I knew I couldn’t leave without mentioning that we’d both gone to the same school: The Neighborhood Playhouse. He seemed a little confused by this. I’m glad I didn’t mention that I’d auditioned for the role played by Walton Goggins in “The Apostle.” That would have required significant elaboration, and I was there to interview him for an article in the paper, not to tell him my own little life story.

When, after the allotted time, I announced my intention to leave, Duvall seemed surprised. He suggested that I might stay a little longer if I wanted. I was either too polite or too stupid to realize that he was enjoying the company. He surely didn’t get many visitors out there in horse country, and maybe none who wanted to talk the kind of politics that leaned his way. But I didn’t want to impose. The tape had been running for two hours already. I excused myself. He walked me to the door and waved as I drove away.

Not a day has gone by that I haven’t kicked myself for leaving so soon.

Mr. Hennessey is editor of Free Expression.