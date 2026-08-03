WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
9h

Does it make me a bad person to state that I refuse to see any docs that are still wet behind the ears, like maybe under the age of 45? If so, tough.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture