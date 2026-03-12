Runners in the Los Angeles Marathon, March 8, 2026. Photo: Qiu Chen/Xinhua/ZUMA Press

The world’s best marathoners can complete the race’s 26.2 miles in a little more than two hours. Even a race that long—two hours is 7,200 seconds—can come down to the last second. That’s what happened in the Los Angeles Marathon this past Sunday, when American Nathan Martin edged out Kenyan Michael Kamau by less than a second thanks to an epic finishing kick.

Both men ran 2:11, averaging a five-minute mile. This Olympian feat should inspire runners and nonrunners alike never to give up. Yet the race officially is sending the opposite message: Give up and we’ll still treat you like you didn’t. Forecasts for higher-than-expected temperatures on race day prompted race officials to let participants stop at mile 18 and still get a finisher medal.

The brutal truth is that giving up is always an option for marathoners. Hundreds of people do not finish (“DNF”) even the most prestigious marathons each year. Molly Seidel, one of the highest-profile women’s entrants in 2025’s New York Marathon, DNF’d.

But it’s an option no dedicated marathoner wants to take. Training takes months and hundreds of miles. Unwillingness to throw that away can and should motivate a racer when things get tough. When it happens anyway, for whatever reason, it can be disappointing, even dispiriting. “It sucked,” Ms. Seidel said, despite knowing it was the right thing for her to do that day.

Setbacks and obstacles are part of life. They must be acknowledged as setbacks, however, to mean something. The L.A. Marathon’s insidious innovation is to negate this lesson. “There is no shame in making a smart decision for your body,” was its official line.

That’s true inasmuch as people must sometimes make the difficult decision to drop out. But those who make that decision, even if induced by genuine hardship, shouldn’t be treated identically to those who struggled through to the bitter end. Doing so cheapens the accomplishment of those who did finish. It’s also not how life works.

Temperatures always matter in such an intense race. I’ve had good weather for my marathons. Much of what goes into a race is beyond a runner’s control, including the weather. But it’s possible to control your own preparations. And to steel yourself for the suffering inherent in the race. The L.A. Marathon offered its shortcut for those “having a tough day.” As a marathoner myself, I can assure you that if you aren’t hurting, you aren’t doing it right.

Around 27,000 runners entered this year’s L.A. Marathon. Race results have not yet been updated “to reflect time and mileage.” So it isn’t yet possible to know who did and didn’t finish the race. But those who didn’t truly finish know already.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.