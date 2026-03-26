Photo: Timothy A. Clary/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs finds the line blurring between the radical left and its mainstream; Jack Butler explains why a failure to build is the natural byproduct of the blue-state model; and Emma Camp struggles to remember Covid.

But first, don’t stop ’til you get enough . . .

Smooth Criminal?

—Matthew Hennessey

No one has seen the new Michael Jackson biopic that’s headed to theaters next month, so no one can say for sure whether it will be good or bad. But what can be said with certainty is that biopics are often disappointing. Don’t expect “Michael” to end up on any American Film Institute lists.

Jackson was a sui generis figure—eccentric and brilliant. No matter how good Jaafar Jackson’s performance in the title role turns out to be (the actor is Michael Jackson’s nephew), it’s hard to see how it could be anything but a pale imitation of the real thing.

At some point viewers are likely to say to themselves, “Why are we sitting here watching an impersonator?”

Of course, singing and dancing aren’t the only things for which Michael Jackson is known. There’s also the strange circus of his private life, the allegations of sexual abuse of minors that led to large financial settlements, and his 2005 acquittal on charges of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor.

This is the kind of smoke that suggests a large fire burning somewhere.

Jackson’s weird death in 2009, for which his personal physician was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, hasn’t stemmed the flood of allegations. Earlier this month, four siblings filed a lawsuit in California claiming the King of Pop was a “serial child predator” who “drugged, raped and sexually assaulted” each of them for decades.

How much of the film will be devoted to this kind of stuff? What’s the point of a Michael Jackson biopic that doesn’t deal with it? We already know about his childhood friendship with the family rat. We’ve already seen “The Making of ‘Thriller.’ ”

Reports in the press suggest that the film has been mired in reshoots, delays and squabbling with the Jackson estate. The issues are convoluted in the Hollywood way—producers and studios making claims and counterclaims. “The Michael Jackson biopic is not in total chaos,” a source involved in the production protested to People magazine last year.

One apparent problem with the first cut of the film was the inclusion of a character who in real life received a financial settlement from Jackson in exchange for the silence of both parties. According to Deadline, the $20 million 1994 settlement “forbid depiction” of the boy’s “relationship with Michael Jackson and the allegations of sexual abuse.”

But the film apparently does—or did—exactly that, addressing the relationship and the settlement from “Jackson’s POV,” according to Deadline. This is a problem that, from the sound of it, required the addition of new scenes and has contributed to the delay of the film’s release date.

There is a larger question looming over all this: How have Michael Jackson and his music managed to avoid the mass cancellation spree of the past decade? Despite everything that is known (or suspected) about his apparent predilections, his records remain in heavy rotation on the radio and elsewhere. I hear them all the time. Artists and industry figures speak reverently about his contributions to pop music.

In 2024, Sony Music Group purchased half of his publishing and recorded masters catalog for a reported $1.5 billion. Somebody obviously thinks the Jackson brand has a big future upside.

Others have had their legacies erased for similar alleged crimes supported by less evidence. Cesar Chavez got #MeToo-ed last week. But Michael keeps moonwalking. Why?

I don’t have the answer. I’m open to ideas.

Like and Subscribe: A California jury slapped social media companies Meta and YouTube with a $3 million compensatory penalty for negligence on Wednesday. That negligence, jurors concluded, harmed the mental-health of a woman, now 20, who claimed she was on social media “all day long” starting at the age of 6. The jury will now consider an award for punitive damages, which means yesterday’s payday is only the tip of the cash-flow iceberg for the plaintiff. That’s a lot of scratch to take into your early 20s. If only I had spent my teenage years so productively.

Gender Reveal: A creepy thing happened yesterday in the White House. First Lady Melania Trump hosted an event alongside Figure 3, a humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence. Mrs. Trump and the robot walked side-by-side—model catwalk-style—into the meeting. Mrs. Trump wore an elegant white pantsuit. The blank-faced and seemingly genderless Figure 3 wore nothing. Then the robot addressed the gathering in what can only be described as a little-girl voice, complete with vocal fry. Ewww. The naked robot is a Valley girl?

Photo: Gent Shkullaku/ZUMA Press

Notable & Quotable: “We’re so sensitive these days, we don’t realize these [college basketball coaches] aren’t gratuitously yelling. They’re developing young men and young champions. . . . Especially in hoops, young athletes are always playing for their next ‘contract’ to make more money, and ink lucrative endorsements. But are they emotionally ready for it? Or will it become a false finish line, where they believe they’ve made it because they have money? They may have stuff, but they have no idea what to do with it, because they never had the benefit of being in a coach’s system that ultimately provides guardrails. It’s something they need while their frontal lobes are still forming. And it’s likely that some want that challenge of playing for a maniac.”—Kirsten Fleming, writing in the NY Post

Five Finger Discount: Read Emma’s piece on shoplifting’s appeal to entitled losers.

James B. Meigs

The mainstream left doesn’t believe that America’s radical fringe is real. When extremists commit terrible crimes, the apologists say, they must have had a good reason.

It’s time to stop denying. Left-wing revolutionaries and home-grown Islamists are ratcheting up their attacks. We’ve seen the killing of activist Charlie Kirk and assassination attempts on Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and then-candidate Donald Trump. What’s next?

Jack Butler

Photo: Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun/ZUMA Press

Democratic-led states are struggling to fulfill basic expectations of governance. That’s not an accident. It’s the result of intentional policies designed to serve favored constituencies—activists, environmentalists, unions, lawyers and more—rather than average citizens.

Emma Camp

Photo: Richard B. Levine/Zuma Press

While the pandemic’s political and social consequences have had a lasting effect, many of us tried to push the tangible experiences of lockdown out of our minds as quickly as we could.