Photo: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma Press

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe. You can follow us on X/Twitter, Instagram, Substack and TikTok.

Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti argues we’re also living through the age of Bernie Sanders; Emma Camp reports on a method that advocates claim can help the profoundly autistic communicate; and Novi Zhukovsky defends trillionaires.

But first, macrofinance would have done more good . . .

A Fad Gone Bad

—Matthew Hennessey

Two decades ago, the concept of making tiny loans to local entrepreneurs in poor countries was all the rage among the globe-hopping elite. If you weren’t into microfinance, you weren’t really serious about development.

Billed as a responsible way to harness market forces to help the poorest of the poor, microfinance was half economics and half charity. Like all who engage in charitable activities, the microfinanciers were as interested in the good feelings it gave them as they were in the results. They called it doing well by doing good.

At the time there was a popular belief that lack of access to the banking system was the main obstacle to growth in poor countries. What the developing world needed wasn’t market reforms, property rights and a smaller public sector—the principles that formed the basis of the much-maligned Washington Consensus. No, what these places needed more than anything was teensy-weensy loans to village-level startups.

Most of this compact credit went to women, which increased the appeal of microfinance as a poverty panacea to do-gooders in Western capitals.

Twenty years later, the results are in. Microfinance was a bust. The Journal reports:

Academic studies, including randomized controlled trials, have found that microfinance doesn’t improve the economic conditions of most borrowers. Economists found excessive microfinance lending has set off repayment crises for borrowers in half a dozen countries, including Bosnia, India and Cambodia.

High interest rates, which can top 100% in some Latin American countries, and pressure tactics by loan officers have been tied to suicides, homelessness and children pulled from school to work. Rather than using the loans to invest in small businesses, many borrowers spend the money on medical expenses and other necessities.

In 2006, Bangladeshi microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus was awarded a Nobel—not for economics, mind you, but for peace. Along with his Grameen Bank, Mr. Yunus won the prize for his “efforts to create economic and social development from below.” His admirers included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Bill and Melinda Gates, and, of course, Bono. The giveaway that the prize was for vibes rather than outcomes was the inclusion of the nebulous goal of “social development,” whatever that is.

While microfinance masqueraded as a friendly form of capitalism—the loans were expected to be paid back, after all—most of the borrowers weren’t creditworthy in the traditional sense. Their small businesses may have worked at the village level. But the idea that they could find markets and scale in sclerotic national economies characterized by high taxation, deep regulation and stifling layers of corruption was always untenable. The conditions for sustainable growth didn’t exist in many of the places where microfinance was tried, and still don’t.

Microfinance is a little like giving multivitamins to a man suffering from heart disease. There’s nothing wrong with it, per se. Vitamins can be good for you. But they won’t unclog your arteries.

The Davos class flipped for microfinance for obvious reasons: It flattered them to think they could allocate capital more compassionately than the market and more efficiently than philanthropy. Traditional finance seeks only profit. Microfinance seeks the good of all mankind. Unfortunately, in the places where this most fashionable of policy innovations was put to the test, we ended up with neither.

Correction: Ed Koch was the incumbent mayor of New York in 1989. This was misstated in Wednesday’s newsletter.

America’s Team: The GOP may be encountering political headwinds, but it’s triumphing on the baseball field. The Republican team for the annual Congressional Baseball Game once again clobbered the Democrats. Per Roll Call, they used the exact same starting lineup as in last year’s 13-2 drubbing, and were already ahead by 11 at the end of the fourth inning; Democrats scored twice to prevent a total shutout. This marks six wins in a row for Team GOP. And it may have been the last chance for Democrats to win for a long time. Former Yankee Mark Teixeira is set to succeed retiring Rep. Chip Roy. If he wins in November and can get recruited back onto the field, Democrats will have a hard time competing—unless they can find a former big-leaguer of their own. — Jack Butler

Rep. Pete Aguilar demonstrates the Democratic approach to the national pastime. Photo: Nick Wass/Associated Press

Beasts of Burden: A 16-year-old carriage horse named Deniz collapsed and died in Central Park this week, reviving calls to ban New York’s 200-year-old horse-carriage industry. Animal rights advocates say Ryder’s Law would free horses from overwork, extreme weather and the cramped stables of city life. While the legislation has Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s support, it has long faced fierce opposition from carriage driver unions and their allies in the tourism industry, including Liam Neeson. Big Apple horses might not live in bucolic surroundings, but they get five weeks of vacation every year—which is more than farm horses get. That fact goes unmentioned by the neigh-sayers. — Mary Julia Koch

Matthew Continetti

Historians will likely refer to the past decade as the Trump Era. But Graham Platner’s victory in Maine’s Democratic Senate primary forces us to look at it differently.

Since 2016, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has risen from socialist gadfly to Democratic Party kingmaker.

Emma Camp

Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Zuma Press

Doctors and therapists have long looked for ways to help people with severe autism communicate. Some of these methods are backed by rigorous scientific research; others could best be described as experimental. One method, called the rapid prompting method (RPM), has been controversial—creating a divide between parents and clinicians.

Novi Zhukovsky

Photo: Jay Janner/Associated Press

Elon Musk is likely soon to become the world’s first trillionaire. The left has already seized on this as evidence of capitalism’s foundational defects. In fact, it’s a sign of our economic system’s strength.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.