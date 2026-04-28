WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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PhineusGage
2h

It was the same in the 60s: Free Love (promiscuity); Peace Movement (cowardice, shirking civic duty); Psychedelics / Expand your Mind (substance abuse). These people have always been charlatans.

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