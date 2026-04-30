WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
18h

Thanks for the reminder about Napster. I saw an absurd thing back in the day - a fired worker at a place I was working had one request of the employer on their way out the door: let the person transfer their stolen Napster songs to the person's personal laptop!

There must be civil or criminal consequences for theft in its many forms. If jurisdictions refuse to enforce the law, then companies will have to make that place a commercial desert, or lock everything up the way CVS does now in Democrat-run cities.

But we on the right should also oppose MACROlooting. Wall Street bankers looted America without consequence in 2008, causing the economy to collapse. And in a Wall St. Journal video the other day, OpenAI's CFO called for taxpayer-funded loan guarantees for the AI Titans, I guess cuz "China Wins" if Sam Altman can't release his personal passion, ChatGPT's 18+ "Adult Mode" Sex Chatbot. Looting takes many forms. We should oppose all of them.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
12h

At least Meigs didn’t parrot the both sides trope that the left/democrats/islamocommies are rushing out to hide their love of bloodthirsty acolytes

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