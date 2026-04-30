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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs explains elites’ attraction to radicalism; Dominic Green finds London falling down; and Nicole Ault praises King Charles III’s address to Congress.

But first, internet culture has made an idol of the old five-finger discount . . .

MP3s and Micromorality

—Matthew Hennessey

Here I come to save the microlooting discourse. It all started with Napster.

Back in 1999, word spread among the young and tech-savvy that there was a way to listen to music that didn’t require a trip to Sam Goody. All you had to do was fire up the modem—bing, bong, shushhhh, badoing, badoing—download a program (which is what we called computer things then) and somebody, somewhere in the faceless expanse of the world wide web would share a file with you.

The file was an MP3, and it contained a song. Every song you could possibly want to hear was online and searchable. Look it up, click and listen. It was revolutionary, like walking into Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory or seeing the field of dreams in an Iowa cornfield.

Is this heaven? No, it’s file-sharing on the internet.

If you were into music and wanted as much of it as you could get your ears on, Napster’s arrival was your liberation day. Forget about albums and CDs. That stuff was expensive and took up a lot of space. Forget about mixtapes, which crackled and snapped and could only hold so many minutes of tuneage.

Music, like information, wanted to be free. And now it was.

At least that’s what the young and hip people were saying. If you were the type to say, “Hang on a second, isn’t this stealing?” the young and hip would look at you with pity and say, “Yeah. Maybe. So what?”

And if you were then to say, “I don’t know. Isn’t stealing bad?” they would smile and say, “Yeah, but check this out. It’s all free.” Reuters reported that Napster was so popular among college students “it has clogged campus networks, causing many universities to ban its use.”

In 2000, the heavy metal band Metallica sued Napster to get it to stop letting listeners steal their music. The backlash was snarling and immediate. All the young people booed and hissed, not at the thieves—because that would have required self-reflection, and, perhaps, shame—but at the band. Imagine being an artist and thinking you deserve not to be ripped off? The sheer gall.

Rapper Dr. Dre also sued. “They’re taking food out of my kid’s mouth,” he told a Dutch interviewer. “Their argument is that people should be getting music free, but this is our job. The people who work at Napster aren’t going to work for free.”

Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s drummer, went to Congress in July 2000 to urge lawmakers to do something about music piracy online. “Like a carpenter who crafts a table gets to decide whether to keep it, sell it or give away, shouldn’t we have the same options?” he asked, not unreasonably.

The artists, with the power of the record industry behind them, succeeded in shutting Napster down the following year. But the young and tech-savvy had already developed a taste for intellectual-property theft. Entitlement had its hooks in them. They liked taking whatever they wanted, whenever they felt like it. They were eager for more.

For 30 years, internet culture has steadily corroded our sense of right and wrong. We used to understand that it was wrong to steal, even from those who had more than they needed. Temptations to theft abound online—to cut and paste, to skirt paywalls, to share passwords, to ignore copyright. Everyone does it. It’s no big deal.

Why should you be the only sucker who pays for stuff?

No one should be surprised that this online ethos has bled into the offline culture, especially among those who marinate in it all day, every day. Start with the belief that you are special and pure and everything you want should be free. Throw in some tech sophistication, a dash of undercooked economic populism, and a healthy slug of uptown radical chic, shake vigorously and garnish with a nice sprig of willful moral blindness, and you’ve got your classic microlooting cocktail.

Serve it in any glass you have handy. Or just drink it straight from the jug. Nothing matters. LOL.

Love It or Leave It: Democratic Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow hates how cold it gets in Michigan, the state she’s running to represent in Washington. This was by far the most pedestrian of the revelations contained in deleted tweets recovered by CNN. Ms. McMorrow has struggled to learn to love Michigan, to which she claims to have moved in 2014. She tweeted about voting in California as recently as 2016. She also fantasized about a divorce between middle America and the coasts. In 2017 she pined for the Golden State she left behind. Her campaign describes the tweet-deletion as normal and the move to Michigan as a “process,” but didn’t dispute the candidate’s prior complaints about the cold. If you want to be a senator for the Mitten State, suck it up and get some mittens. — Jack Butler

Big Talk, No Stones: New York’s smiling socialist mayor boasted that he would use his face time with King Charles III to encourage the return of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, a 105.6-carat jewel that the British East India Company acquired from the Punjab in 1850. Yet like many of his campaign promises, that was all talk: Zohran Mamdani grinned ear-to-ear when he shook His Majesty’s hand in lower Manhattan on Wednesday. The rock remains where it’s been since 1937, in the crown of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. Maybe next time, sport. — Mary Julia Koch

“I say, old boy, if you feel that strongly, why don’t you come and take it?” Photo: Samir Hussein/PA Wire/ZUMA Press

Jolt: Scientists with nothing better to do have developed a method of testing a cup of black coffee’s strength and “roast levels” by zapping it with electricity. In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers found that “voltammetric analysis” provides a fast way to assess “flavor-correlated chemical properties of coffee.” Maybe Starbucks will start serving its Pike Place Roast with a three-electrode dipstick so java heads can self-assess their beverage quality right there at the counter. — M.H.

James B. Meigs

The pace of violent attacks seems to be accelerating. The current wave didn’t come out of nowhere. It trickled down from our elite culture.

We used to have a stereotype that political violence typically emerges from the uneducated mob. Today, the opposite is true. Some of today’s most bloodthirsty rhetoric can be heard on college campuses or from influencers embraced by political elites.

Dominic Green

Photo: Stephen Chung/London News Pictures/ZUMA Press

There are two Britains. One is the Britain of Magna Carta and the first Bill of Rights, the Blitz spirit and the cucumber sandwich. The other is the Britain that most of King Charles III’s subjects actually live in. The online right calls it “the Yookay.” It’s where two Jews were stabbed in an unprovoked attack on Wednesday.

Nicole Ault

Photo: Henry Nicholls/Avalon/ZUMA Press

The scene on C-Span on Tuesday was like a happy, surreal inversion of the State of the Union. Cheering lawmakers looked thrilled and starstruck. Perhaps only the king could preach so effectively, and to warm bipartisan response, a distilled defense of our founding values.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

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