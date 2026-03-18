By David Skinner

Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

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So much about writing has changed in the past few decades.

First it was a great but neglected skill. “We, as a people,” William Safire said in a 1978 speech at Syracuse University, “are writing less and talking more.” More than a few language critics lamented this “decline of the written word,” which Safire attributed to the decline in posted letters brought on by the falling price of telephone calls.

With the new century, writing became commonplace, made easier by the personal computer. College papers in 2006 ran more than twice as long as college papers 20 years earlier. The scholar Deborah Brandt noted in 2015 that many professionals spent 50% or more of their workdays writing. “Writing seems to be eclipsing reading as the literate experience of consequence,” Ms. Brandt wrote.

But writing prose all day didn’t make us all writing pros. Our words proved as predictable as office email. Then autocomplete began finishing our sentences, a sad day for those of us who thought we had something original to say.

Sentence-making is one part of writing. In these days of panic over the future of writing, less attention is paid to what, when and why we write. A few years ago, a colleague said that even if AI could do all his writing for him, he would still have to write to discover what he thinks. He was onto something.

A truly great example of how writing helps people answer questions about what they think is found in the Library of America’s two-volume collection of pamphlets leading up to the American Revolution. These pamphlets printed polemical essays, though some are, strictly speaking, letters, oral testimony, speeches, or other types of literature. Every last one, however, shows a mind grappling with difficult issues of law, historical events and an uncertain future. They are deep, probing and effortful.

They take effort to read, too. Edited by the dean of American history Gordon S. Wood, the volumes (published in 2015) collect 39 pamphlets out of a great welter published at the time. One of the earliest, by James Otis, articulates a key argument of the Stamp Act debate while denying even the possibility of revolution. Writing in 1764, the Massachusetts lawyer stated unequivocally, “We all think ourselves happy under Great Britain. We love, esteem and reverence our mother country, and adore our King.”

The reader knows how the story ends: in the smoke of battle, muskets and cannons firing, a civil war between the British and people who until recently considered themselves British, a mortal struggle between mother country and her rebellious American sons.

And on the far side of these pamphlets isn’t one war but two. Especially interesting are the writers’ many invocations of slavery to describe the condition of colonists whose property and rights are abraded by their imperial governors. Also fascinating are the discussions of slavery per se.

Otis (among others) argued both that taxation without representation was a kind of slavery and that slavery itself was a grave injustice. “Does it follow that ’tis right to enslave a man because he is black?” he asked.

It is common to accuse the revolutionary generation of rank hypocrisy for comparing legal subjection to Parliament with the injustice of slavery. Samuel Johnson, in a pamphlet included in the second volume, memorably asked, “How is it that we hear the loudest yelps for liberty among the drivers of negroes?”

The Americans were certainly guilty of hypocrisy and hyperbole, but in seeing themselves as slaves, they also learned, eventually, to see slaves as not unlike themselves. Their own thinking and writing helped them discover that.

Another compelling aspect of these writings is a slow-motion shift in tone. Bowing and scraping before royal authority gives way to something more direct. The writing goes from tightly reasoned to boldly asserted, consistent with another forthcoming piece of literature, the Declaration of Independence.

Thomas Jefferson’s Summary View of the Rights of British America in 1774 is unmistakably new and radical. It shows what a long road the colonists have traveled since the earliest arguments about taxes.

“Let those flatter who fear; it is not an American art,” wrote Jefferson who then addressed the king directly: “Open your breast, sire, to liberal and expanded thought. Let not the name of George the third be a blot in the page of history.”

Any one of these essays is a snapshot in time. Read them together and you see a beautiful blur of authors discovering an important truth about themselves: They are Americans.

Mr. Skinner is the Journal’s deputy editorial features editor.