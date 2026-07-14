WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
1h

Black girls are racist. They hate the white girl. Jealousy? Maybe but it’s still racist.

As the NBA has been subsidizing this cesspool for decades and tens of millions a year, Adam the cadaver should sit the WNBA chief down and say, fix this, fix it fast and fix it well or no more subsidy for you!

Plus Caitlin and Sophie should go play in Europe.

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