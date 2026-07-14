Photo: Colin Hubbard/Getty Images

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Today in Free Expression, columnist John J. Miller takes us on an odyssey; Mark Bauerlein laments the deterioration of general education courses; and Mary Julia Koch reports on the Zoomers reporting for duty.

But first, how many fast breaks does the WNBA think it will get?

Foul Trouble

—Matthew Hennessey

What is wrong with the WNBA?

The women’s professional basketball league has never really caught on. For decades the only thing keeping it afloat was money from the cash factory known as the NBA.

Then, suddenly, Caitlin Clark arrived. The Indiana Fever guard seemed like the savior the WNBA had been waiting for. She could help get the struggling league off life support. Her charisma and ability could enable the WNBA finally to earn its keep. She could do for women’s basketball what Wayne Gretzky did for hockey, what Tiger Woods did for golf, what the Williams sisters did for women’s tennis.

Ms. Clark has what it takes to put the WNBA on the map for real . . . and for good. So why does it seem like the powers that be are trying to make sure it doesn’t happen?

She was left off the 2024 Olympic team roster. Opponents treat her like a punching bag while the referees look the other way. A poster celebrating the league’s 30th anniversary somehow didn’t include its biggest star.

Ms. Clark is the only WNBA player whose name the average American sports fan has ever heard. Evidently this distresses some who consider her a poor ambassador for the league. Ms. Clark has an “attitude,” they say. She’s emotional on the court. She complains about the hard fouls. She has the wrong fans.

But the WNBA’s problem with Ms. Clark isn’t her behavior or her fans. It’s more immutable than that. She’s a straight, white girl in a league whose players, according to the Ringer, are “primarily Black, openly queer.” This makes Ms. Clark’s success a threat to what some think the WNBA should be: not a financially independent basketball league but a political organization with an activist agenda and a players’ social-justice council.

Contrast the WNBA’s handling of Ms. Clark with FIFA’s starmaking during the World Cup. If you’d asked an American sports fan three weeks ago to name a big international soccer player you’d likely have gotten Lionel Messi—and maybe Cristiano Ronaldo—for an answer. The World Cup has been a success, in part, because it has introduced Americans to a slew of soccer personalities they hadn’t previously met: Norway’s Erling Haaland, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and England’s Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

What’s good for these guys personally will also be good for their sport. Americans of all ages are getting into soccer in a way that they weren’t before, and with a zeal that will likely stick.

FIFA seems to understand, in a way that the WNBA doesn’t, that superstars don’t grow on trees. You don’t get endless chances to make friends with American sports fans—to grow your audience, to hook people on your sport. You get a window, and you have to find a way to jump through it before it closes.

So you promote your people. You put them on posters and on TV. You give them every chance to succeed. At the very least, you make sure other players don’t think they can get away with punching your superstar in the neck while she’s lying defenseless on the ground.

The WNBA’s Caitlin Clark window is closing. The people who run that league have just about convinced the world that they’d rather play politics than basketball.

Second-Class : In Free Expression last week, Shira Kaplan argued that the obsession with the Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce nuptials evidenced a kind of “secular liturgy” amid declining religiosity. Some Swifties are taking this somewhat literally. Agence France-Presse reports that acolytes are paying up to $25 for pieces of trash collected outside Madison Square Garden, where the celebration took place. Purchased relics include “cigarette butts and an ovulation test kit.” One enterprising salesman claims to have made over $1,000 thus far. It’s not a coincidence that the English word “fan” derives from the Latin “fanum,” meaning “shrine” or “temple.” — Jack Butler

Seal of Approval: Aussies are currently being charmed by Neil, a southern elephant seal weighing in at more than 2,000 pounds. Twice a year he trundles over to the southeast coast of Tasmania, where he was born. He leaves casual chaos in his wake as he proceeds both heedless of traffic and other obstacles in his way and oblivious to his many fans. For the global pinniped community, Neil may fill a void left by the departure of America’s own Chonkers, a 2,000-pound sea lion who until recently resided at San Francisco’s Pier 39 before vacating for unknown reasons. Perhaps nature will grant us a crossover. — J.B.

Neil the seal. Coming through. Photo: Sam Volker Photography/Associated Press

Spice Up Your Life: Research shows that people who eat spicy foods every day have a 14% lower risk of dying than those whose intake averaged less than once a week, a physician writes in the Washington Post. Capsaicin, the main active component in chili peppers, can increase “good” cholesterol, burn calories faster and lower the risk of heart disease. People who like spicy foods are also less likely to eat salty foods. If you douse your rice and beans in sriracha sauce and prefer the spicy kind of margarita, it’s time to double down. Go all in on the burn. But maybe don’t try the Carolina Reaper chili pepper—that might warrant a call to poison control. — Mary Julia Koch

John J. Miller

We tend to encounter Homer on the page. “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” are classic texts contained in thick tomes, worthy of silent study and solemn reverence.

Yet they’re also adaptations, like director Christopher Nolan’s movie version, which arrives in theaters this week.

Gen Ed Is a Joke at Most Schools 1:20 PM Nearly every institution retains general education courses that precede a student’s major requirements and must be passed to graduate. But now, instead of a smattering of courses in the basics, we have hundreds of offerings on diverse topics. It’s a gigantic cafeteria where students pick plates and side dishes and create an individualized tray.



By Mark Bauerlein Read full story

Gen Z’s Band of Brothers Mary Julia Koch · 1:18 PM Gen Zers aren’t known for being overly patriotic. But they’re helping the U.S. military rebound its recruiting to the highest levels in 15 years. A fresh wave of young Americans with little exposure to military life is looking to the armed forces for stability, purpose and belonging. Read full story

America’s Pessimism Crisis Jul 13 It’s been midnight on the left and right for far too long.



By Kyle Smith Read full story

Capitalism Gets a Bum Rap Emma Camp · Jul 13 For many young people it’s simply a stand-in for the status quo. But the status quo is a huge improvement over the alternative.



By Emma Camp Read full story

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