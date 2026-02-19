Francesca Lollobrigida and Tommaso in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 7. Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

One of the more memorable moments of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics took place not in a skating rink or on the slopes but in a postrace interview. After Italian speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida set an Olympic record to win gold earlier this month, she held her two-year-old son Tommaso while speaking to the press. The toddler behaved like a typical kid, grabbing her face, playing with her medal and pulling at the microphone.

The scene instantly went viral. It was both charming and humanizing. It also shined a big gold medal in the face of a harsh reality for many female athletes: Sporting success often comes at the expense of family life.

Pregnancy has long been seen as “the kiss of death for a female athlete,” as former Nike runner Phoebe Wright put it. Historically, elite sports treated it as an interruption to women’s peak performance years and a financial risk to sponsors. Allyson Felix is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in history. She said that after she became pregnant in 2018, Nike proposed a 70% pay cut and no contractual guarantee against penalties for reduced performance in the months surrounding childbirth. “If I can’t secure maternity protections, who can?” Ms. Felix said. A public backlash forced Nike to change its maternity policy for sponsored athletes.

The challenges for female athletes in their childbearing years cut deeper than contract disputes. Some have found that rigorous training damaged their fertility. After former cyclist Dame Laura won gold and silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she suffered from a miscarriage and later a near-fatal ectopic pregnancy. She wondered: “Was my body just running on empty, and then it said, ‘Well, hang on, there’s no way we can do this?’ ” Though Team GB’s most successful female Olympian ultimately gave birth to two children, she explained, “I went from being so in control of my body to being so out of control.”

Extreme exertion combined with insufficient caloric intake has even stopped rising stars in their tracks. Mary Cain was once the fastest girl in America and an Olympic hopeful. After she was signed by Nike’s track team at age 17, her male coaches were convinced that to excel she had to get “thinner, and thinner, and thinner.” That caused her to suffer from the Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport syndrome, in which estrogen levels drop, disrupting a woman’s menstrual cycle and impairing bone health. Ms. Cain lost her period for three years and broke five bones. Her performance faltered and she dropped out of training. She never made it to the Olympics.

Ms. Cain’s story sparked structural changes at Nike. Still, nearly two-thirds of female athletes experience amenorrhea, or missed periods, compared with only 2% to 5% of the general population. Many athletes say they ignore it or have been told by a medical professional that their amenorrhea is “normal” given their activity levels. Menstrual interruption is most common in endurance sports like cycling and triathlons and those that rely on lean figures like gymnastics and figure skating.

Rather than choose between competition and motherhood, some elite female athletes are pursuing a third option: freezing their eggs. For those in sports ranging from bobsledding to basketball, this procedure is an increasingly accessible way to delay starting a family, though it comes with its own set of disruptions. American tennis player Danielle Collins has been absent so far this season and for much of 2025 while freezing her eggs, explaining that starting a family is her “ultimate dream.” Another American tennis player, Sloane Stephens, said in 2024 that undergoing the egg retrieval process during the short tennis off-season caused her to gain around 20 pounds due to hormones. She took a break from training.

The Women’s Tennis Association announced last year that tennis players who undergo fertility procedures can receive a protected ranking, meaning they won’t lose their professional standing during time off.

The unfortunate biological reality is that a woman’s peak athletic years coincide with her peak fertility years. While some athletes have returned to championship form after motherhood—Serena Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant with her first child and reached four Grand Slam finals after a difficult childbirth—the trade-off is real for most women.

Ms. Lollobrigida doesn’t gloss over the challenges. “It’s not that easy to combine being a skater and a mom,” she said, estimating that she’s away from home roughly 250 days a year. “The message I want to show is I didn’t choose between a family, being a mom” and Olympic glory. Five days later, she won her second gold medal.

Ms. Koch is an associate editor of Free Expression.