By Howard Husock

Photo: George Walker IV/Associated Press

Take it from a Cleveland native: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame doesn’t belong in my hometown. It should be in Memphis, Tenn., the true birthplace of rock’n’roll, which has suffered cultural appropriation at the hands of the Ohio city.

Rock’n’roll was the powerful hybrid that brought together Mississippi-born jump blues (see Ike Turner’s “Rocket 88,” Junior Parker’s “Mystery Train”) and the country influences of white musicians who loved black music: Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and, of course, Elvis Presley.

Born in Tupelo, Miss., Presley came of age in a Memphis public housing project. Both the white and black contributors to the new hopped-up blues form recorded for Sam Phillips’s Sun Records, whose studio is still open for business, not in Cleveland but Memphis. He recorded Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup who sang the lyric, “rock me baby, roll me like a wagon wheel.” This racial cross-fertilization is one of the great cultural miracles of America—and it all happened in Memphis, where B.B. King, Bobby “Blue” Bland and countless others were playing on Beale Street.

Another cultural synthesis that could happen only in America is this: Elvis, in Memphis, was a “shabbos goy”—turning on the Sabbath lights and stoves for observant Jewish neighbors.

Locating the Rock Hall in Cleveland is what Yiddish-speakers would call a shanda—cultural blasphemy. Elvis didn’t build Graceland in Shaker Heights for a reason. Cleveland has nothing to do with his life or music. Cleveland has as much to do with rock’n’roll, the music, as it does with Beethoven, whom St. Louis-born Chuck Berry famously rolled over.

Which brings me to another basic point: It makes no musical sense to be adding new members to the Rock Hall. Iron Maiden and Wu-Tang Clan are members of the class of 2026. One plays heavy metal; the other pioneered hip-hop. These have their virtues for some ears but they have nothing in common with Chuck Berry, Little Richard or the Big Bopper. Or even the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, who channeled both blues and rock’n’roll (listen to Paul McCartney scream through ”Kansas City/Hey Hey Hey”).

American music has moved on from rock’n’roll. The Rock Hall has become a shrine for successful pop musicians. Diluting its membership with those who play other forms undermines its reason for being.

There’s no doubt that both Cleveland and Memphis are struggling. Both crave tourist dollars. But when it comes to rock’n’roll, only one deserves them. Music fans searching for a distinctive Ohio sound can visit the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame in Euclid.

Mr. Husock is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.