But first, an innocent abroad…

Donald Trump isn’t the only American in Europe this week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson arrived in London on a mission to “calm the waters.” And not a moment too soon. The waters are roiling.

European leaders are in a frenzied meltdown over Mr. Trump’s latest Greenland provocations. The memo about taking him either literally or seriously, but not both, must not have made it across the Atlantic. Or, if it did, the translation got garbled.

Someone needed to smooth things over. The genial Mr. Johnson was the man for the job.

He spoke Tuesday of the long and fruitful trans-Atlantic relationship. He spoke of the blessings of liberty, opportunity and security and of the “stewardship obligation” to maintain them. He spoke of real challenges that are best confronted together.

While the West is not without its flaws, our greatest strength has always been our faith in human progress and our capacity for self-correction. Strong and lethal militaries matter, robust and thriving economies matter, but they mean little if we forget what we’re fighting for.

You could almost hear sighs of relief: Phew. Someone over there is still sane.

I doubt the two Republican leaders coordinated on their good cop/bad cop routine. Mainly because I’ve never seen evidence that Mr. Trump believes in that routine. The only psychological game he plays is smash and grab.

Mr. Johnson, by contrast, is a Southern lawyer. Manners and flattery are his way—the oldest psychological game in the book.

The U.S. contains multitudes. Our European friends would do well to remember this. Sometimes we are brash and braggadocious like Mr. Trump. Sometimes we are charming and sincere like Mr. Johnson.

Sometimes we are something else entirely—something uncategorizable. Snoop Dogg comes to mind.

But one thing’s for sure: We’ll always be there for our friends when the (fish and) chips are down.

Louise Perry

An American seeking dubious “asylum” from his own country is being housed and fed at U.K. taxpayer expense. He’s only the latest example of the British government’s bizarre combination of incompetence and authoritarianism. It is struggling to govern a country suffering both from falling living standards and rising social tension.

Erwin Chemerinsky

Academic freedom has been the foundation for American universities since the early 20th century. But we have moved into an era where there is greater acceptance of political control of educational institutions. When politicians, not instructors, control what is taught, the pursuit of knowledge doesn’t stand a chance.

Jay Baron Nicorvo

The same forces that have changed the economy elsewhere are beginning to affect novelists and other writers. AI won’t kill the novel. But it will change the industry. Novelists should expect smaller payouts, not bigger ones. In fact, they’ll be lucky to get anything at all.

James Patterson

For decades, Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen demystified and defended Catholicism for the masses. His work at public evangelization made him the most important American priest of the 20th century. As he is set to be beatified, he offers lessons for those trying to spread the faith in the 21st.

