The campus of Yale University. Photo: Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

When politicians who graduated from Ivy League schools speak out against them, they’re often called hypocrites. Think of Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, JD Vance, Ron DeSantis and Elise Stefanik. In 2024, Rob McCarron, who heads the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts, called it “unfortunate, and ironic, when individuals who have benefited greatly from a college education, and continue to reap those benefits, are the most vocal critics of higher education.”

I’m occasionally on the receiving end of this claim myself as a result of my Ivy League degree and vocal criticism of higher education. But I don’t recall agreeing either to keep my mouth shut or express only gratitude as a condition of acceptance. I never pledged an omertà when I matriculated.

So let’s talk. The day after the 2016 presidential election, I arrived at my class at Yale as an undergraduate to find an empty room. A few minutes passed. Another student walked in. We sat there looking at each other, confused. Then an email arrived from our professor. It was a dark day for democracy, he wrote. Class was canceled.

I walked outside. The campus was nearly deserted. Many classes had been called off. But as I made my way around Yale, I noticed something. The landscapers were still out cutting the grass. The dining hall staff were still serving food. Workers were still cleaning gutters and washing windows.

The students and professors had gone home to grieve. The people who cooked their meals and maintained their buildings had not. It looked to me like a modern aristocracy retreating to private chambers while the staff kept the castle running.

It was a small sign of something larger: a growing gap between life on elite campuses and life for most Americans.

This disparity shows up in the data. According to Gallup, only 42% of Americans say they have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in higher education. The most common reason given for lack of confidence is that these schools push political agendas.

The students themselves seem to confirm it. In a recent study based on confidential interviews with undergraduates at Northwestern University and the University of Michigan, 88% said they had pretended to be more progressive than they actually are to fit in socially or academically. Large majorities said they self-censor on topics like gender identity, politics and family values.

Something must change. But defenders of elite universities would rather change the subject. They go after the critics instead of addressing the criticisms. If you went to an elite school, informed dissent is seen as a kind of betrayal. If you didn’t, you might be written off as someone who doesn’t know what he’s talking about. It’s a “heads I win, tails you lose” situation.

Benefiting from a system, though, doesn’t mean you forfeit the right to critique it.

In most walks of life, insider knowledge makes a critic more credible, not less. Experience counts for something. Who is better placed to criticize an institution than someone who has seen it from the inside?

If no critic, whether insider or outsider, is ever credible, then the people who run elite universities are beyond accountability.

Mr. Henderson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.”