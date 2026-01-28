By Emma Collins

Annie Oakley. c1890s. Alamy Stock Photo

If the 2010s were the era of the girl boss, the past five years have marked the rise of the trad wife. Book club readings of Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In” have slowly been replaced by Instagram reels of women baking sourdough bread with babies on their hips.

Both the ambitious, ladder-climbing power-femme of the business world and the nurturing, maternal protectress of the family are legitimate expressions of what it means to be a woman. But other choices may be possible. What about the huntress, the warrior woman, the self-defender? All are embodied by the pioneer woman of the great American plains.

My favorite female hero is Annie Oakley, who died 100 years ago. Dubbed “Little Sure Shot” by her close friend, the Lakota leader Sitting Bull, Oakley grew up hunting quail and rabbit in Darke County, Ohio. She maintained the Quaker morals of her childhood throughout her life and insisted on wearing modest clothing while demonstrating her sharpshooting skills all over the country.

Any time Oakley took aim, those watching immediately gasped. She was charming and delicately pretty, but it was her astonishing skill that built her fortune. “Once she hefted her shotgun to her shoulder and began blasting away, no one could doubt that she was the real deal,” wrote her biographer Chuck Wills.

Cultural critic Camille Paglia felt the call of this archetype as well. “I identified with the Amazons,” she said, speaking of her youth, “who went out with the hunting expeditions and brought back the meat and did all the dirty work.” When Sarah Palin emerged on the national political scene in 2008, Ms. Paglia compared her with Oakley as “a brash ambassador from America’s pioneer past.” The gun-toting Alaskan governor represented an “explosion of a brand new style of muscular American feminism,” she wrote, one capable of “combining male and female qualities in ways that I have never seen before.” Bull’s-eye!

Writer Amanda Fortini, who has chosen to make a home in the American West, once wrote about her effort to learn the female art of self-defense. She enlisted in a daylong shooting class called Women on Target. Why? Because safety is important, and she is “delicately built, with bird-bone wrists and arms,” she wrote. “I didn’t want to be perceived as a human orchid.” Although acquiring this new skill was petrifying to her at first, it triggered “an immediate, exhilarated reaction . . . a sense of a limit overcome.”

Oakley’s neighbor Thomas Edison captured her mastery in a short clip of her rifle-shooting in 1895, filmed at his studio in West Orange, N.J. Made with a kinetoscope, a new invention that allowed the viewer to watch a silent “moving picture,” the footage is moving, indeed. It shows all the grace and relentlessness of a great American woman, a perfect archetype for anyone aiming higher.

“The free woman must be ready to make her own way in the world,” Ms. Paglia said. That is exactly what Annie Oakley did.

Ms. Collins is a freelance writer living in Washington, D.C.