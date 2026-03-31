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Today in Free Expression, columnist Meghan Cox Gurdon says that handmade No Kings posters make a mockery of the resistance; and Jack Butler praises “Project Hail Mary” as a throwback to crowd-pleasing spectacles like the original “Star Wars.”

But first, where’s an architect when you need one?

Art Vandelay, Call Your Office

—Matthew Hennessey

If you believe what you read, the architects are angry. They are disgusted. The T-squares are out for President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project.

Incidentally, did you know that’s what it’s officially called? It isn’t the East Wing renovation or the new White House ballroom. For the purposes of the mainstream press, it’s President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project.

About those angry architects. Another newspaper published locally ran a nitpicky piece over the weekend about the controversial 90,000-square-foot event space currently under construction in Washington. Headline: “Trump’s Ballroom Design Has Barely Been Scrutinized.” Subheadline: “Architects Say It Shows.”

Goodness. I didn’t realize architects were so sassy. I also didn’t realize they spoke with one voice.

There are roughly 116,000 licensed architects in the U.S., according to the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. Seems like a hard job to canvass all of them for their opinions on this job. But by golly these big city reporters seem to have done it. The architects have spoken.

Or have they?

One of the authors of the Times piece, Junho Lee, is identified as a trained architect. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr. Lee is “graphics/multimedia editor” at the Times who graduated from Columbia with a master’s in architecture in 2022. While he worked mainly in data analytics until joining the Times last year, and appears to be about 26, he is a bona fide “trained architect.”

Is he one of the architects who says President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project has barely been scrutinized and it shows? I read the piece twice and, I must say, it seems like he is.

Journalists don’t, as a rule, credit themselves as experts in their own pieces, so surely there are other architects involved here. Because if you write “architects say” readers will assume you spoke to a lot of architects. The impression that “architects say” leaves in the mind is of a near-unanimous opinion. You are essentially saying, “You know how architects are. They don’t agree on much. But they agree on this. Oh man do they agree.”

I’m a journalist, not an architect. I write headlines (and subheadlines). I’m naturally skeptical of sweeping claims about large groups. An army of architects would have to be hammering down my door for me to write “architects say” and think I could get away with it. I would have to be completely overrun by a swarm of braying, implacable architects who forced me to cry out in submission, “OK. OK. I get it. President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project hasn’t been scrutinized and you say—you ALL say—it shows.”

Luckily for young Mr. Lee, trained architect, the piece also contains a quote from David Scott Parker. He’s an architect on the board of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Bingo. Ladies and gentlemen, we have an architect.

But hang on. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is the outfit suing to stop the construction of President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project. Mr. Parker is an architect with a rooting interest. The Times would never let “architects say” if the only architects who said were Mr. Lee, who works for them, and Mr. Parker, who is affiliated with an organization involved in litigation with the Trump administration.

I phrased that last sentence as a statement because I thought phrasing it as a question would give too much away.

No, no. A thousand times no! Of course they wouldn’t do that. These are serious journalists looking for the truth, which is why they also spoke to Thomas Gallas, who told them that the timeline for President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project “never made any sense” to him. Is he an architect? No! Not according to a correction appended to the piece: “An earlier version of this article misstated a job title for Thomas Gallas. He led a design and planning firm; he’s not an architect.”

The only other architect mentioned by name in the piece is Shalom Baranes. He’s the architect who’s actually building Mr. Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom, so I doubt he was the one who said it hasn’t been scrutinized and it shows.

Another newspaper published down south followed up on Monday. “The design has been panned by architects and historic preservationists,” wrote Washington Post reporters Dan Diamond and Jonathan Edwards, neither of whom are trained architects. Their piece quotes no architects. (It also quotes no historic preservationists, but that’s for another time.)

My demand to these newspapers is simple: Give us the architects. Tell us who they are. If “architects say,” then let them say. Because you know what I think? I think you put together a cool interactive graphic story and thought you had some architects but you really didn’t. And then you lost the one you did have, because he wasn’t really an architect, so you grabbed the 26-year-old graphics editor who happens to have an architecture degree and told him to stand still and smile.

I may be wrong. But if I am, you shouldn’t have any trouble producing at least a few working architects who aren’t suing the Trump administration to back up your claim that “architects say.”

Don’t draw on my leg and tell me you’re an architect.

Based : It’s been a long time since the standard model of a young Republican was Alex P. Keaton— a teenager in a Brooks Brothers blazer with The Wall Street Journal tucked under his arm. The popularity of intellectual conservatism seems to have waned alongside the influence of print policy magazines and “The Official Preppy Handbook.” These days, all the young dudes have mogging on their minds. I confess to being unsurprised, therefore, to read that the newly appointed political director of the College Republicans of America “has made racist, antisemitic, homophobic and sexist statements.” Of course he has. Because why stand for free markets and free people when the libs are sitting there waiting to be owned?

Waste : Kai Schwemmer, 23, has apparently repented of his errant teenage ways. But some mistakes follow you forever. The sad fact of the internet age is that there’s no hiding from the stupidest things you’ve said and done. By all means apologize. Make amends. Turn your life around. But a far better course of action—the conservative course of action—is never to talk when could be better off listening. That’s a lesson most 23-year-olds are a long way from learning.

Out of Place: Honestly, the notion of college Republicans sits strangely with me. I guess someone has to do it, but it seems more normal and more natural to be liberal when you’re young. We are born rebels. Grown-up life has a conservative bias. The more we’re exposed to its vicissitudes, the less sense a progressive politics will make. When I was a child, I thought as a child, &c. and so on. Keep your young Republicans. I prefer the old ones.

Photo: mike sargent/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Slacker: Character actor James Tolkan has died at 94. As the baldheaded Principal Strickland in “Back to the Future” (1985) he uttered the immortal line, “You’ve got a real attitude problem, McFly. You’re a slacker.” That turn of phrase was often in the air in my neighborhood in the late 1980s. Tolkan was also featured in “Top Gun” (1986) as Cmdr. Tom “Stinger” Jardian: “You don’t own that plane, the taxpayers do! Son, your ego is writing checks your body can’t cash.” I’m sure he wasn’t such a hard nut in real life. On screen he was great. RIP.

Meghan Cox Gurdon

People attending No Kings protests have been mocked for waving placards printed in advance. Some showed up with colorful, handmade placards. The extra effort says: I hate Donald Trump so much that I have gone out and bought art supplies and expended real time using them.

The ignominious truth can be seen not in the abusive placards waved by groups of like-minded people, but in the lonely obedience of their production.

Jack Butler

Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

While many science-fiction movies these days are filmed largely in front of green or blue screens, this year’s biggest box-office hit was made almost exclusively on physical sets and using real objects. The effect is a film that feels real.