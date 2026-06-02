The action at Bosse Stadium in Evansville, Ind., on July 31, 2025. Photo: Cat Gonzales-Will/Evansville Otters

Evansville, Ind.

I visited Bosse Field to bask in baseball nostalgia. I wound up watching a no-hitter at a real-life field of dreams.

The goal of my road trip was to achieve a sweet sense of wistfulness in Evansville, a city at the southern tip of Indiana, along a sharp curve in the Ohio River. The heroes of my boyhood played here. Back in the 1970s and ’80s, they were the Evansville Triplets, the Triple-A team of the Detroit Tigers.

Every American kid deserves to have his favorite ballclub win the World Series. I was blessed with the Tigers in 1984, when I was 14—a good age for such a thing, around the time when the wide-eyed wonder of youth shifts into the urgencies of adolescence. I’d stopped collecting Topps baseball cards, but I was still checking box scores in the sports section of my family’s daily newspaper.

In my mind, Evansville was a mythical place. It was the source of most of the Tigers’ pitching rotation: Jack Morris, Dan Petry and Milt Wilcox. It was the origin of everyday players such as right-fielder Kirk Gibson, catcher Lance Parrish and third baseman Tom Brookens. This was where they trained as understudies, before they became legends on the stage at Tiger Stadium.

There were exceptions. The keystone combo of second baseman Lou Whitaker and shortstop Alan Trammell, who recorded more double plays than any other duo in baseball history, didn’t rise through Evansville. They leapfrogged it, moving straight from Double-A to the majors. And star closer Willie Hernández, who won the American League’s Cy Young and MVP awards in 1984, came to Detroit in a trade.

Yet Evansville loomed large in my imagination, which was the only spot where it could exist for me. The drive from Detroit is more than 450 miles. That was too far for a day’s excursion with my folks. The games of the Triplets were never broadcast in Michigan. I read about prospects in sports columns and heard about them from Ernie Harwell, the celebrated play-by-play man on WJR.

Eventually the Tigers quit Evansville. Since 1987, their Triple-A team has been the Toledo Mud Hens, right on the border with Michigan. I’ve gone to plenty of games there, first at the now-demolished Ned Skeldon Stadium and then downtown at Fifth Third Field, where today’s Mud Hens and tomorrow’s Tigers suit up. The Evansville Triplets are long gone. Fans younger than Gen X may not know they existed.

I’ve never forgotten, though. Last month, I finally made it to Evansville and Bosse Field (pronounced “bossy”). The Evansville Otters play in the Frontier League, a group of 18 teams without major-league affiliates. They include the Lake Erie Crushers, the New Jersey Jackals and the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Bosse Field is a diamond gem. Opened in 1915, it’s the third-oldest stadium still used for professional baseball. Only Boston’s Fenway Park (1912) and Chicago’s Wrigley Field (1914) are older. Like them, it feels classic. A bending brick wall sits just beyond the outfield fence. Wooden seats are painted green. Poles support the roof and obstruct the view. When the makers of “A League of Their Own” sought a filming location for the championship game in their 1992 movie about women’s baseball during World War II, they chose Bosse Field.

In 2026, Bosse Field features an electronic scoreboard, pitch clocks and loudspeakers that blare Queen’s “We Will Rock You” during Otter rallies. Its quaint charm endures, however. The bullpens are along the foul lines. Managers gesture to them with their hands. Tickets and hot dogs are cheap. The compensation is old-timey, too. The regular-season salary cap for the whole team is $120,000. That’s about what a utility infielder on a minimum-salary contract earns for a month in the majors.

“They’re playing for the dream,” Bill Bussing, the owner of the Otters, told me in an interview. What he means is that each player hopes an MLB franchise will notice his potential, purchase his contract and assign him to its farm system. In the last three decades, four Otters have made it all the way to the show.

It sounds like a lot of hard work for low pay and long odds. Against this gloomy outlook, there’s a memorable line in “A League of Their Own,” spoken by manager Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks) to his star player Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis): “It’s supposed to be hard. If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. The hard is what makes it great.”

On the evening of May 7, I witnessed Otter greatness. Three pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter, led by starter Grif Hughes, who hurled for six scoreless innings. Then he handed the ball to Nolan Thebiay, who tossed for two more. Junior Cerda recorded the final three outs in the ninth. The Otters beat the Florence Y’alls, 5-0.

The next week, the Colorado Rockies bought Mr. Hughes’s contract and sent him to their rookie-level team in Arizona. When they did, they kept the dream alive for a young man—and for an older one.

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.