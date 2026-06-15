WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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tom_in_texas's avatar
tom_in_texas
6h

Exactly. I was one of those childless big kids until parenthood was forced upon me and now, I know its the best thing that ever happened to me. That period is coming to an end, my youngest is 18 now, and I'm really sorry to see it go. There is nothing sadder and more pathetic than seeing grown adults with no kids at Disneyland.

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