A Cooper’s hawk (Accipiter cooperii) Photo: Rory Merry/Zuma Press

The Journal’s offices overlook Sixth Avenue. Visitors from elsewhere call it the Avenue of the Americas. Nobody from anywhere calls it a wild natural landscape.

We work here in the urban jungle, close to the city’s beating heart. Yet the view from the office window Wednesday morning was as rich and raw as from any hunter’s blind. A bird of prey killed and ate a defenseless pigeon right before my eyes, and right before Jack Butler’s eyes.

“Ate” is perhaps a too-genteel way of putting it. What we observed was a spectacle of gore, with bits of downy feathers flying everywhere and glistening entrails flung hither and thither. The scene was bloody, visceral. Not a typical Wednesday at Free Expression headquarters.

Kyle Peterson, the Journal’s chief editorial writer, was there too. He asked his AI chat app to identify the killer. It was a Cooper’s hawk, evidently common in this part of the country, though rarely sighted in the canyonlands of Midtown Manhattan.

Rarely sighted by me, that is, and I’ve been here a while. Perhaps I haven’t been looking in the right places.

For the better part of an hour, I—and a rotating cast of colleagues—watched through thick skyscraper glass as the Cooper’s hawk took the pigeon apart. I noted with interest that the hawk, perched five floors up from a bustling sidewalk, kept its meal pinned to the ledge. The pigeon was stone dead, but he kept him two talons down, locked in place.

Could you imagine standing on your lunch as you ate it? I suppose if you thought someone might steal it you would do that. The hawk kept his head on a swivel. He seemed paranoid, worried he was being watched. Not by us. By something more deadly than us.

I’ve never eaten that way. I’ve also never eaten something I killed myself. I’m no hunter. I’m no fisherman. I’m an American man over 50 who commutes to work on an air-conditioned train. I was raised in a suburb with three good grocery stores, in a house with two parents who prepared every meal.

We weren’t rich, but we ate well. I’m still not rich. But I still eat well, because this country is a marvel of agricultural production and distribution. Anyone can get any type of food he wants, any time of year, at any level of quality he can afford, no matter where he lives.

Don’t believe the nonsense about food deserts. They are a myth. America is a wonderland of prosperity. Capitalism is a miracle.

Temperatures in the Northeast have been below freezing for weeks at a time. Snow remains piled high. Yet my local supermarket has never been without mountains of fresh blueberries, pyramids of juicy melons and bushels of leafy green lettuce. I live far from open farmland, far from waving grain. Yet I can buy beef, pork and chicken in an almost endless variety of cuts, grades and preparations. All day, every day. Abbondanza!

I bring that meat home and put it in my refrigerator, which keeps it fresh and edible for weeks on end. You know who couldn’t do that? Everyone who ever lived until about 100 years ago. You know who had to eat his meal raw, worried that someone would swipe it—or swipe at him? My friend, the Cooper’s hawk.

Rejoice. You’re a well-fed 21st century American. You’re not one of your hungry, hustling ancestors. Or a defenseless pigeon.

In another era, my colleagues and I would be out there in the dirty New York snow with the arctic winds whipping at our faces, struggling to set traps made from twigs and twine. But we aren’t. We’re in here, safe and warm. Watching, with mouths open, through thick skyscraper glass as nature, red in tooth and claw, goes about its savage business.

Rejoice. It’s a bloody miracle.

Mr. Hennessey is editor of Free Expression.