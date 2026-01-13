By Emma Camp

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang in Hollywood on March 2, 2025. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers just learned a good lesson the hard way: When you’re in trouble with the internet, a public apology makes things worse.

The pair ignited an online firestorm last week for comments critical of Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s run for Senate. “Don’t waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it.” said Mr. Rogers on a Jan. 7 episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast. “I must agree,” Mr. Yang added.

A few minutes later, Mr. Rogers clarified that “she’s not going to win a Senate seat in Texas, you guys. If Beto O’Rourke couldn’t do it, like, Jasmine Crockett is not going to do it.”

While there’s nothing offensive about the comments—all signs point to Ms. Crockett having little chance of winning the race—they quickly enraged a band of X.com users.

“White (and white adjacent) gays get on my f— nerves . . . because what is Bowen Yang even doing speaking on Jasmine Crockett?” reads a representative post with nearly 100,000 impressions.

Few Americans—even very progressive ones—would agree that any criticism of a black woman is inherently racist. It’s also common sense that a candidate as progressive and gaffe-prone as the progressive Ms. Crockett would be unlikely to win a statewide election in a red state.

What Messrs. Yang and Rogers said was obviously correct. They should have waited for the online chatter to pass. It isn’t 2020 anymore, and nonsensical claims of racism no longer have unchecked power to unravel reputations. More than a few online progressives even defended the pair by pointing out that their observations were on the mark.

Still, Messrs. Yang and Rogers leapt to apologize for their nontransgression. “I’m a very progressive person who cares deeply about winning these elections, but my phrasing was not right,” Mr. Rogers wrote in an Instagram story. Mr. Yang vowed to use his platform “more responsibly.” Unsurprisingly, rather than calm the outrage, the apologies have driven another cycle of criticism.

“Never negotiate with terrorists” is a proverb as useful in the world of online pile-ons as it is during a hostage crisis. If ever you find yourself the subject of an online cancellation, learn from Messrs. Yang and Rogers and countless cancellees before them. Never, ever apologize.

When an internet mob is frenzied by its own moral righteousness, saying you’re sorry provides them more material with which to mock you. And if you’ve actually done something wrong, apologize only for the moral value of making amends, not because it will stop the pile-on.

Messrs. Yang and Rogers are the latest in a long stream of cancellees who have failed to learn what observers of contemporary internet culture have long known. The only way to halt the flames of an online firestorm is to deprive it of fuel.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.