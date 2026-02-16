By Kyle Smith

David Foster Wallace’s paving-stone of a postmodern novel, “Infinite Jest,” arrived 30 years ago this month, with its tangle of themes, its acres of often-jokey footnotes and its rampaging-drunk approach to language. At the time it was heralded as a masterpiece and as the long-awaited arrival of Wallace as an artist who finally delivered on his potential. In fact, it proved to be the last novel Wallace would finish before his suicide in 2008, at age 46.

“Infinite Jest” was, then, an ending, in more ways than one. It also heralded something like the end of literature for heterosexual men.

Talk to anyone in publishing, and they’ll agree, either with a shrug or a smirk, that though they put out fiction for women, and for gay men, and for teens and tweens (mainly girls), there’s not much point in publishing novels for straight men. That audience has disappeared. It’s worth considering why.

More than, say, “Pride and Prejudice” or “Middlemarch” (or “Normal People” or “My Brilliant Friend”), “Infinite Jest” is a swaggeringly masculine book (which is not to say it has no female fans). If the typical serious novel written by a woman tends to focus on psychology and human relations, and mainly attracts female readers, the ones that literary-minded men have gravitated to often contain an element of athletic performance, calling attention to the act of writing itself. “Watch me ride this motorcycle bare-chested over a tightrope while juggling chainsaws,’” boasts the lit-bro novelist, as he has been derisively called.

Wallace’s antecedents among lit bros include such shameless show-offs as James Joyce, William Faulkner and Thomas Pynchon. Contemporaries such as Don DeLillo and Martin Amis engaged and awed male readers with their mad riffs. John Updike, Norman Mailer and Philip Roth, all of whom were among the most acclaimed novelists of the second half of the 20th century, were bros before there were bros: men who tried to grapple honestly with their own flaws, especially their sexual obsessions.

The 2020s literary world essentially has no room for successors to these writers, and has expelled most of the above-named from polite company. Today’s scarlet letters are R for racist and M for misogynist, and most of these writers have been labeled one or both. There’s no point in arguing that the authors were speaking through characters who were intended to reflect something about reality; the court has ruled.

More curiously, simply writing in a way that grabs male attention has also come in for so much ridicule that it’s unsurprising such books either don’t get published in the first place or get no attention when they do. Even when no racism or misogyny has been claimed, the lit-bro sobriquet is sufficient to create a foul air around such books. You might even call it toxic femininity.

The backlash against straight male novelists is such that even Jonathan Franzen, who has a strong claim to be the finest American novelist still in or near his prime, got caught up in it. Mr. Franzen writes expansive, psychologically penetrating state-of-society novels—“The Corrections,” “Purity,” “Crossroads”—that would have pleased George Eliot. He subscribes to the full slate of progressive beliefs and his straightforward prose is nothing like Wallace’s macho gunslinging. He is, nevertheless, a straight white man and he gets a lot of praise. Cue the outrage.

A 2021 BBC feature detailed “How Jonathan Franzen Became America’s Most Divisive Novelist.” The same year, Vox cast its eye on all of the flak Mr. Franzen was taking, much of which was scarcely veiled envy cloaked as criticism. “NYT raved about Franzen’s new book,” tweeted novelist Jodi Picoult. “Is anyone shocked? Would love to see the NYT rave about authors who aren’t white male literary darlings.” “Try to find a woman who’s gotten that kind of attention,” agreed author Jennifer Weiner. “NYT loves its literary darlings, who tend to be dudes w/MFAs.” It would be unkind, but not inaccurate, to note that neither Ms. Picoult nor Ms. Weiner is remotely as talented as Mr. Franzen. The news and culture site the Observer (formerly the New York Observer) marveled at “The Literary Industrial Complex of Hating Jonathan Franzen.”

The educational system today is so thoroughly feminized that men, having turned away from college in large numbers, are now being actively recruited to come back, in a sort of broffirmative action scheme.

But the book world, having been equally feminized, likes things the way they are. It’s become a kids’ treehouse labeled “No Boyz Aloud.” Any guy whose taste leans toward the unabashedly masculine who turned to the New York Times Book Review in search of novels of potential interest (as I did, for more than 10 years) would be wasting his time. You might as well attend a Merchant-Ivory film festival in search of action scenes.

Rolling Stone writer CT Jones noted in 2023 that “BookTok,” the literary sphere of TikTok that is perhaps today’s leading venue for promoting books, is hostile to straight men, and should remain that way: “dudes are trying to infiltrate a largely feminist and queer corner of the internet—and these creators are not having it.” Meanwhile, editors and others who care about novels bemoan the continuing cuts to book coverage in American media. Treating straight men as irrelevant—writing off what was once a large percentage of the market—comes with a cost.

