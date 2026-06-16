WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Thomas Foydel's avatar
Thomas Foydel
4h

Nothing gets you closer or faster to civil war than people who think democracy is their political program. Democracy is a process; love the process and you'll love the country.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
5h

Those narcissist actors have free speech. In fact they speak too much. They should just shut up and parrot the words written for them by others. It’s all they’re good for.

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