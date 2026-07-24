Photo: Brittany Murray/Zuma Press

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Degree programs that don’t equip graduates with an increased earning potential could soon lose access to federal student loan dollars. A new Education Department rule finalized last month could deny programs eligibility as soon as 2028. The policy is part of a series of federal student loan reforms passed as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Once implemented, the new rule will cut off federal student loans and Pell Grants to students enrolled in associate and bachelor’s degree programs whose graduates earn less than the median worker with only a high school diploma. The same goes for master’s programs whose graduates earn less than the typical bachelor’s-only worker in the same field. Schools that fail this test will also be required to send prospective and current enrollees a letter warning of their program’s low postgraduate earning potential.

The reform’s rationale is simple: Taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for programs that leave graduates financially worse off than if they had never attended at all. In a statement last month, Education Undersecretary Nicholas Kent argued that the rule will also “protect students from taking on unmanageable debt for programs that cannot demonstrate a reasonable return on investment.” The change both punishes schools for operating bad programs and stops prospective students from making unwise financial choices at taxpayers’ expense.

The rule is ultimately a relatively small-scale change. Government estimates suggest only 1.2% of bachelor’s programs and 4% of master’s programs will fail the earnings test. For-profit schools would bear the brunt of the reform, with 35% of such programs likely to be deemed ineligible. The bachelor’s degree programs most likely to be affected fall into a small number of fields, namely religious studies and fine arts.

In fact, reform would have to be broader to discourage students from enrolling in all financially risky programs. The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity found that 23% of bachelor’s degrees and 43% of master’s degrees have a negative return on investment, which is defined as the financial gain from a given program, minus the costs of attending and including risk of dropping out.

While the rule asks colleges and vocational schools to clear a low bar, opponents of the rule have framed it as needlessly mercenary. Students majoring in the few bachelor’s programs that may be affected don’t get into their fields for the money after all. Why should the government expect them to? And don’t we need musicians and artists? “Looking at earnings as the sole metric of success is very limited,” Lee Ann Scotto Adams, who is executive director of a nonprofit dedicated to studying fine arts degree alumni, recently told NPR.

Some of these programs surely provide intellectual and practical value to students. Plenty of good musicians and artists are made at programs that fail the Education Department’s new test. But abstract intellectual value isn’t the only factor worth considering when a government is deciding how to subsidize postsecondary education. The goal of a publicly funded student loan program should be to help students obtain degrees that aid them in becoming economically productive citizens. Programs that don’t lead to gainful employment fail that test. It’s perfectly rational for the state to decline to fund programs that leave students financially worse off, no matter their claims to philosophical value.

While this rule won’t radically revamp higher education, or keep students from enrolling in many programs with negative returns on investment, it will at least stop the government from giving student loan funding to metaphorical—and perhaps literal—clown colleges. And that, at least, is a step in the right direction.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.