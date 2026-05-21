Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass., May 27, 2025. Photo: rick friedman/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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“Hard to get in, easy to stay in.” That mantra has long been used to describe Ivy League schools like Harvard, where the admissions process is impossibly grueling, but the academic culture is easy to gamify for those accepted due to the sky-high levels of grade inflation.

In the 2024-25 school year, about 60% of undergraduate grades were A’s, up from about 25% in 2005-06. The median GPA upon graduation had risen to 3.83 in 2024-25 from 3.29 in 1985. As I learned while an undergraduate three years ago, students stampede to register for courses with notoriously low workloads such as “Greek Heroes.” They’re called “gems.”

All that could be changing. On Wednesday, Harvard faculty members voted to limit A’s to 20% of the letter grades awarded in a course for undergraduates. The new policy allows up to four additional A’s and puts no limit on grades of A-minus or lower.

Good riddance. Harvard’s crackdown on grade inflation is the kind of change elite universities need to prove that they’re more than glamorous four-year summer camps, expensive trade schools for the consulting and finance industries, or breeding grounds for antisemitism and intolerance. The priority must be academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, or, as Harvard’s actual motto declares, Veritas.

Unsurprisingly, Harvard’s decision is sending shockwaves through the student body. “Time to transfer,” and it’s “the true beginning of the end,” moaned users on the Harvard-exclusive network of an anonymous social-media platform, SideChat. Another chimed in to encourage some sort of insurrection: “We have much more power than we realize. DEMAND change. Protest. Don’t go to class.” Protesting for more A’s might seem like a cool idea, but even a Gaza-style encampment on the quad probably won’t change a policy that a majority of the faculty already voted for.

A majority, but not all. History Prof. Alison Frank Johnson said she doesn’t object to measures designed to curb grade inflation per se, but she thinks this specific measure “shifts the definition of excellence away from the content of student work and toward a ranking system.” She said she didn’t become a college professor to “rank my students against one another for the convenience of potential employers.”

It’s a fair point that a scarcity of A’s could crank up the competitiveness among an already ambitious group of college kids. Or maybe an A- will become the new A. But at least the shift will encourage students to care more about what goes on in the classroom again. According to a damning February 2025 report, many Harvard undergraduates “do not prioritize their courses and some view extensive extracurricular commitments as a more fulfilling, meaningful, and useful allocation of their time.” Amid a sea of A’s, students have concluded that the best way to impress prospective employers or graduate schools is by filling their time and résumés with extra credentials such as serving in one of Harvard’s competitive student-run finance clubs.

But now, “an A will show true mastery. It means something,” said Samuel Colchimaro, 20, a Harvard student majoring in applied math. “Most of my classes aren’t more than 25% A’s anyway.”

The policy will likely be felt the most in arts and humanities courses, where a more subjective grading scale has always made it easier to bump a paper up from a B+ to an A. STEM disciplines tend to work with more-standardized grading curves. Students are also more likely to use AI in writing-intensive fields, so raising the grading bar could inspire more time and (human) effort toward assignments. That’s especially pertinent as half of Gen Z reports using AI tools multiple times a week.

The hope is that Harvard could set a standard nationwide. Grade inflation is far from a Cambridge-specific problem. Yale is also tackling this challenge, recently instituting a college-wide 3.0 mean grade point average and adding percentile rankings to student transcripts. “With the release of a recent report at Yale, I’m confident that at least one other campus is well on their way,” said Harvard economist David Laibson, who previously led Harvard’s committee to study classroom culture.

For Harvard and its peers, getting back into the good graces of the American public won’t be easy. People have grown skeptical of both the value of a four-year liberal arts degree and the virtue of the Ivy League. While reviving academic rigor won’t solve everything, it’s a step in the right direction. The goal isn’t to make these schools brutally difficult to survive, but to ensure the diploma is still worth something.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.