C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Photo: Getty Images

If you don’t read fantasy, you may not know about Brandon Sanderson. I didn’t, until a friend recommended some of his work to me. Turns out he’s a prolific and skilled author in the genre. Recently he signed a deal with Apple TV to produce adaptations of his work.

This deal stands out because it doesn’t involve something by J.R.R. Tolkien or his friend C.S. Lewis. I bow to no one in my love of Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.” Lewis’s “Chronicles of Narnia” books aren’t on the same level, but I still enjoy them. It’s profound appreciation, not disdain, for their legacies that motivates me to beg film and TV studios to stop adapting their work to screen, and to give newer, still-working talents like Mr. Sanderson a chance.

Studios keep returning to Tolkien and Lewis because they are beloved. Precise figures are hard to come by, but Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” is estimated to have sold at least 150 million copies. Lewis’s “The Chronicles of Narnia” is pegged just a tier lower, at around 120 million copies. Movies based on both have made millions.

So we get more. In 2022, Amazon released the first season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” based on an era in Tolkien’s work that preceded what’s shown in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. There was a “Lord of the Rings” anime prequel movie in 2024. Another prequel is in the works: “The Hunt for Gollum,” directed by Andy Serkis, who depicted the titular creature in Mr. Jackson’s films via motion capture. Later this year, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig will release an adaptation of “The Magician’s Nephew,” chronologically the first “Narnia” book.

The jury’s out on Ms. Gerwig’s and Mr. Serkis’s movies. But one character in “The Lord of the Rings” says of the events the new movie will depict that “there is little need to tell of them.” He summarizes them in a paragraph. This makes its production already reminiscent of Mr. Jackson’s second trilogy based on Tolkien’s work. His “Hobbit” movies were as long as his “Lord of the Rings” adaptations. They were based on a book shorter than any of the three parts of “The Lord of the Rings.” It showed.



To make “The Rings of Power,” Amazon paid millions for the rights to adapt not a text, but rather a glorified outline of events Tolkien imagined took place before “The Lord of the Rings.” The show’s creators have struggled to fill in the gaps with their own material.

Caution continues to lead creators to these works. Overexposure may erode their commercial and artistic value, like scraping butter over too much bread. While getting “more,” we actually get less. Look at what happened to the Star Wars, Marvel and Star Trek franchises. Reliable revenue generators for decades, their brands suffered during a period of relentless production.

What’s a pop culture obsessed with recognized brands to do? To start, realize that Tolkien and Lewis, creative as they were, didn’t create the totality of fantasy literature. Mr. Sanderson isn’t the only writer producing stories in a similar mold. Some new adaptations will fail. But not all—unless audiences neglect to uphold their end of the bargain by recognizing quality when it appears.

Keep reading Tolkien’s and Lewis’s books. But we’ve had enough of them on screen for now.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.