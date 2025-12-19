Norman Podhoretz receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on June 23, 2004. Photo: Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The author and editor Norman Podhoretz will be remembered for a life of achievement and distinction. I am grateful for his courage.

Podhoretz, who died Tuesday at 95, never flinched from stating his views honestly and directly. Whether he was debating literature or Zionism, extolling Bach or analyzing an election, Podhoretz was clear, unvarnished and unapologetic. He never suffered from a failure of nerve. He said what he thought—even when his positions were contrary to those of his allies and his views put at risk friendships on both left and right.

This boldness was sometimes mistaken for sheer ambition. No question, Podhoretz felt an inner drive to succeed. He dreamed of surmounting the social and economic circumstances of his birth in working-class Brownsville, Brooklyn, in 1930. He didn’t shirk from success. Nor did he believe anyone else should either.

“I was born with certain gifts,” he wrote in 2000. “I worked hard to cultivate and then to use them as fully as I had it within me to do, and in that way I earned the rewards they brought without special favors or allowances, and often even in defiance of those with the power to withhold or deprive me of those rewards.”

He was precocious indeed. Podhoretz enrolled at both Columbia and the Jewish Theological Seminary when he was 16 years old. Upon Podhoretz’s graduation, his mentor, Lionel Trilling, helped send him to Clare College at Cambridge for further study and a master’s degree. After a stint in the Army in the early 1950s, Podhoretz began writing the dazzling literary criticism that made his reputation among the New York intellectuals—a tough crowd to please.

This rapid ascent culminated in 1960 when Podhoretz, 29, became editor of Commentary. By the time he retired from the magazine in 1995, he had shaped not one but two intellectual revolutions: first, the radical politics behind the New Left of the 1960s; then, beginning in the early 1970s, the neoconservative critique of the anti-American counterculture and its liberal apologists. Through it all—as well as in his 12 books and countless essays, articles, columns and interviews—Podhoretz delivered his judgments on the national condition without fear of rebuke or of giving offense.

In spring 1971, for example, Podhoretz spoke to an audience at the American Jewish Committee, which sponsored Commentary magazine from 1945 until 2007. Podhoretz told his benefactors that “a certain anxiety” had been troubling him. Israel’s success in the Six Day War of 1967 had ushered in a new era of antisemitism, fueled by the Soviet Union and the Arab League, under the guise of anti-Zionism.

Disturbing signs also appeared closer to home. Soon after the war, Podhoretz went on, the New York City teachers’ strike of 1968 exposed a frightening divide between blacks and Jews. What disturbed Podhoretz was that liberals had ignored, played down or justified malice and even violence on the part of groups endowed with victim status. A sense of collective guilt mixed with class condescension paralyzed liberalism. “Worst of all, perhaps, were my fellow intellectuals,” he wrote in retrospect.

The audience was unmoved. The applause was minimal, the questions hostile. One AJC employee left the room in a huff. Another accused Podhoretz of trying to silence all criticism of Israel. A third blamed racial tensions solely on Albert Shanker, the Jewish president of the United Federation of Teachers.

A fourth AJC staffer couldn’t possibly understand why Podhoretz might feel that over the past decade the radical left had displaced the radical right as the primary threat to American Jews and American civilization. “Before I could answer this outburst,” Podhoretz wrote many years later, “I had to wait for the thunderous applause it elicited to die down.”

Some things don’t change.

Yet Podhoretz was undeterred. He had arrived at several conclusions he couldn’t shake. First, the forces threatening Jewish security also endangered America. Second, these forces ultimately were animated by the ideas and attitudes of academics and intellectuals. And third, his mission, and Commentary’s, would be to debunk such ideas while aggressively affirming the political and economic institutions that continued to make the U.S. an exceptional country. If his funders at the AJC disapproved, well, so be it.

This task carried a price. “I have often said that if I wish to name drop, I have only to list my ex-friends,” Podhoretz wrote. He became politically homeless. He and Midge Decter, his beloved wife and intellectual companion who died in 2023, moved from one camp to the next: from radicalism to social democracy to liberal centrism to neoconservatism and, finally, to Ronald Reagan’s GOP.

As he defended American foreign policy, capitalism, Judeo-Christian values and the state of Israel, Podhoretz was demeaned and disparaged. He was accused of dual loyalties and called a bigot, a warmonger and a bully. He could have retreated. He could have toned down his rhetoric.

He did not. His devotion to the Jewish people, to the American idea and to the blessings of liberty was implacable. And though he discovered (and helped to grow) an intellectual community on the right, and indirectly influenced the direction of the Republican Party, Podhoretz wasn’t afraid to challenge his newfound comrades. If he saw conservative resolve weaken, if conservatives allowed antisemitism to emerge from the fever swamps or if conservatives began to drift away from the sources of American greatness, Podhoretz would remind them of the stakes. Forcefully.

Thus, in the early 1980s, Podhoretz lamented the direction of Reagan’s foreign policy in much-discussed essays for the New York Times Magazine and Foreign Affairs. While liberals cast Reagan as a trigger-happy dunce, Podhoretz criticized the president for excessive caution. People noticed. Reagan called Podhoretz to defend his administration—the only time, Podhoretz would say, that the two men discussed foreign policy.

When antisemitism appeared on the right at the end of the 1980s, Podhoretz wrote stinging letters to National Review editor and conservative intellectual William F. Buckley Jr., imploring him to act. The correspondence partly inspired Buckley’s confessional essay “In Search of Anti-Semitism,” published in book form in 1992. Buckley admitted to youthful antisemitism and explained his decision to dissociate from friends and contributors whose obsession with Israel had mutated into a pernicious fixation on Jews. “Take it for all in all,” Podhoretz wrote, “ ‘In Search of Anti-Semitism’ represented another ‘generic step’ in Buckley’s campaign to keep anti-Semitism out of the conservative movement.”

In 1997, the editors of First Things, a conservative journal with a special interest in religion, published a symposium on recent Supreme Court decisions. Some of the contributors called into question the legitimacy of the American regime and asked if civil disobedience had become necessary to protest the judicial imposition of abortion and gay rights.

Podhoretz sprang into action. He rebuked the editor of First Things, Father Richard John Neuhaus, for flirting with rhetoric that was a staple of the far left. “I did not become a conservative in order to become a radical,” he wrote to Neuhaus, “let alone to support the preaching of revolution against this country.” Neuhaus subsequently backed away from some of the symposium’s more controversial claims.

During the 2000s, when parts of the right distanced themselves from George W. Bush’s global war on terrorism, Podhoretz continued to argue that the U.S. was fighting “World War IV” and that the war could not be won if Iran obtained a nuclear weapon.

And in 2016, when many of Mr. Bush’s intellectual supporters forswore Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy, and in some cases broke ranks with conservatism altogether, Podhoretz supported Mr. Trump as the lesser evil. “If Iran gets a nuclear weapon, I think that we would be in great danger of seeing an outbreak of a nuclear exchange between Iran and Israel,” Podhoretz told the Times of Israel. “So that alone would be enough to turn me against the Obama administration and virtually everyone who took part in it, and certainly Hillary Clinton. It overshadows everything from my point of view.”

Nine years later, Mr. Trump authorized Operation Midnight Hammer, reducing Iran’s nuclear program to ash.

What was the source of Podhoretz’s courage? His patriotism. He was fearless because he knew that his life was possible in America alone. “What made the American Revolution so revolutionary,” he wrote, “was that it set up a system in which, for the first time in human history, individuals were to be treated as individuals rather than on the basis of who their fathers were.”

It is no accident, Podhoretz understood, that America promotes human flourishing. It is the result of ideas and institutions whose legitimacy is forever being challenged and requires a stalwart defense.

Such a defense begins with an appreciation of the American inheritance. Podhoretz ends his most heartfelt book, “My Love Affair with America” (2000), with a personal version of the Haggadah’s dayenu prayer that he devoted to America. A highlight of the Passover Seder, “dayenu” itemizes all that God has done for the Hebrews. Every line ends with the word “dayenu,” meaning “that would be enough.” The point is God’s blessings are beyond count.

Podhoretz’s version of the prayer includes his thanks at receiving the gifts of the English language, of education here and abroad, of a chance to make a career out of intellectual work, of opportunities to meet the great and good and not so good, of editing Commentary and of providing resources for beautiful homes where he could write happily into his 10th decade.

“In the end,” he wrote, “I suppose it all comes down to gratitude.” Gratitude for America and for those who, like Norman Podhoretz, courageously champion the cause of freedom. Dayenu.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.