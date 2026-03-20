By Linda Flanagan

Photo: Jon Austria/Zuma Press

There were few things I liked to do more as a girl growing up in the 1970s than race boys on the wide, quiet street near my home, toss a ball back and forth with my sister, and zig-zag around town on roller-skates. A beneficiary of Title IX, I played softball and tennis in high school and ran competitively through college and beyond. Sports defined my childhood and toughened me up. But true empowerment is defined by choice.

Today, the buffet of sports available to girls has expanded beyond the usual suspects to include flag football, wrestling and competitive cheerleading. Despite expanded opportunities and an uptick in girls’ participation, only 36.5% of girls aged 6-17 played sports in 2024, versus nearly 42% of boys.

Prominent women’s sports organizations bemoan the participation gap. They point to primitive social norms, a dearth of women coaches and unequal funding. Some have launched well-intended campaigns to get more girls playing, offering imperious arguments for why they need to stay in sports. They stress the purported advantages that go to sporty girls: confidence and health; ascent to high positions in business and politics; and avoidance of unwanted pregnancies, illicit drugs and delinquency.

The unintended subtext is that girls will suffer physically, emotionally and professionally if they opt out. Pity the wobbly girl who prefers reading to sports: Even if she hasn’t dropped out of school at 15, or succumbed to cocaine addiction or developed gestational diabetes during her teenage pregnancy, she’ll be answering to the captain of the high-school tennis team for the rest of her life.

Girls and boys have different experiences in sports. A recent study found that while young female athletes played their main sport for more months of the year than their male counterparts, they engaged in less physical activity overall and spent less time playing casually than boys. When kids play almost entirely in an organized setting, following their coaches’ instructions rather than their own natural movements, they are more likely to get injured.

And that’s what has happened. A combination of high-intensity training, less free play and anatomical differences has contributed to an increase in girls’ overuse injuries. Compared to boys, girls experience more and worse concussions and are four times more likely to tear their anterior cruciate ligaments in sex-comparable sports like basketball and soccer. They sprain their ankles, develop stress fractures and suffer from disordered eating more than their male counterparts. National Collegiate Athletic Association surveys of student-athletes show that even women who compete at this level feel more overwhelmed and anxious, and would prefer more socialization beyond sport, compared to men.

Girls participate in dance and music, join clubs and take lessons more than boys, to say nothing of their superior performance in the classroom. Must we be better at everything? And maybe it’s time to take a closer look at boys’ needs. Boys’ participation in sports dropped from 50% in 2012 to 41.9% in 2024, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Rather than suggest that less-athletic girls will never amount to much, let’s redesign girls’ sports programs to better suit female needs. We can develop training methods that address differences in the male and female anatomies, including the menstrual cycle’s effect on performance, so that fewer girls suffer grievous injuries. We can retire the skimpy uniforms that deter the modest and self-conscious from ever signing up (looking at you, track-and-field).

Let’s also acknowledge that some girls hunger for connection and companionship with peers at least as much as weighty competition and find ways to feed that desire in practice. While we’re at it, let’s address the structural problems with youth sports that affect girls and boys: the high costs, skyscraper stakes and absurd demands on families.

If after these reforms some girls still prefer dance, theater, painting or reading, so be it. That’s the true meaning of empowerment.

Ms. Flanagan is the author of “Take Back the Game: How Money and Mania Are Ruining Kids’ Sports—and Why It Matters.”