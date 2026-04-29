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WSJ Free Expression

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George Tea's avatar
George Tea
6h

Plays? Andre the Giant plays tall.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
8h

The Obama needs to be relegated to the ash heap of history. No one, other than leftist journos, cares about him anymore. Just like no one cares about the mooch continually whining.

Apparently they are the most unhappy people around.

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