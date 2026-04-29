Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry defends our ancestors; Jonathan Shapiro rejects the encroachment of technology into baseball; and Emma Camp tells today’s cultural miscreants to grow up.

But first, a word from a former president . . .

Barack Obama and Us

—Jack Butler

Barack Obama wasn’t at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. But the 44th president has managed to make the event partly about himself. On Sunday Mr. Obama said some of the right things after an alleged would-be assassin truncated the annual dinner. Yes, let’s “reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy.”

But Mr. Obama also said something wrong: that “we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting.” By the time he issued his carefully calibrated statement on X, we did know things about the alleged shooter. He sent a note to family shortly before his attack began. The Journal wasn’t alone in having reported on it by Sunday.

It would be best not to give it too much attention. But the shooter appears to have marinated in the deranged left-wing world of Bluesky. In that bizarro world, all the calumnies leveled at Mr. Trump—rapist, pedophile, dictator—are true. Understanding that Cole Thomas Allen drank deeply of that heady draft doesn’t excuse what happened Saturday. It does explain it.

Mr. Obama had access to that explanation. If he were truly uncertain, he’d have been better off not mentioning motive at all. Yet he did. Why? At a certain point along the timeline of such events, asserting uncertainty can resemble certainty. Here, it looks like an attempt to confuse things. Or, perhaps, to banish the shooter from the broader left-wing universe.

Does that sound unfair? Mr. Obama has provided little reason to think well of his postpresidential civic interventions. There may be some precedent for his sticking around as a partisan actor after leaving the White House. But the degree and nature of his involvement are unusual. He lived primarily in Washington during Joe Biden’s presidency. Earlier this month, he threw his weight behind Virginia Democrats’ plan to gerrymander Republican representation almost entirely out of the state. A plan of the sort he once opposed was now essential “not just for the Commonwealth, but for our entire country” to prevent congressional Republicans from having an “unfair advantage” in the coming midterms.

These comments capture what has always been grating about Mr. Obama. He is a master of the art of presenting momentary partisan advantage as some kind of higher calling. All opposition is therefore fundamentally wrongheaded. Mr. Obama and his speechwriters loved to create an intentionally false or misleading binary and then to “reject this false choice.” He plopped himself in the comfortable middle he created. That “middle” was always left.

For all Mr. Obama’s personal political success, however, he hasn’t fared as well when campaigning for others. Democrats lost hundreds of elected offices during his time in office. Mr. Biden believes Mr. Obama didn’t want him to run for president against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. However hesitant Mr. Obama may or may not initially have been to support Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, he ultimately went all-in for her. During the campaign, Mr. Obama upbraided black men for withholding their support. None of this worked out as he hoped.

Mr. Obama’s most conspicuous political failure is that he governed in a way that made the nation receptive to Mr. Trump. He contributed to a culturewide sense that the nation’s elites, political and cultural, were at war with nonelites and with America itself, engendering a reaction. And with his pen and phone, he opened the door for the exercises of executive power for which the left now criticizes Mr. Trump.

Mr. Obama isn’t going away. He’s also unlikely to realize that he helped create the political situation he believes now requires his sustained presence. Some on the left have already had enough of him. For others, the sheen might further dim once they realize—or remember—that he’s the ultimate instance of “this is how you got Donald Trump.”

Nonna the Above: The “–maxxing” suffix is everywhere. “Healthmaxxers” eat only whole foods. “Looksmaxxers” smash their faces with hammers to get better jawlines. Aristotle would caution against “maxxing,” period. But if you are dead set on it, you could do worse than “nonnamaxxing.” These maxxers aspire to live like their grandmothers—their “nonnas”—cooking from scratch, eating meals with family members, walking every day, gardening and cutting back on screen use. It’s depressing that modern youth assume only older people do these things. And unless you’re retired, you probably can’t replicate your grandmother’s lifestyle entirely. But if it gets the kids eating better, interacting with real people and going outside, well . . . there are worse outcomes. — J.B.

Read Scare: A new frontier is emerging in the U.S.-China contest: literacy. China recently concluded its first-ever national reading week as part of President Xi Jinping’s plan to get young people to put down their phones, pick up a book and help turn the country into a “cultural powerhouse” by 2035. Americans, beware. More than half of U.S. adults read below a sixth-grade level. Many Gen Zers are unable to finish full books. Reading passages on the SAT exam have been reduced to as few as 25 words. While President Trump seems allergic to the printed word, Mr. Xi is a self-described avid reader. Though, we hear, not a fan of A.A. Milne.— Mary Julia Koch

It’s good, but it’s no “House at Pooh Corner.” Photo: Kin Cheung/Associated Press

J’accuse: A Daily Mail headline announces: “Matt Damon’s wife, 49, is accused of taking Ozempic and stealing pal Jennifer Lopez’s glow in sexy dress.” There are two serious accusations here. Let’s take them one at a time. On the first question it’s important to be clear: Looking great at 49 isn’t a crime. Taking a weight-loss drug (allegedly) isn’t a matter for the legal system. On the second question: Stealing is serious business, especially from someone you say is a pal. Any true pal wouldn’t be stingy, not when it comes to sharing that sexy glow. Since we’re flinging accusations around, I accuse the Daily Mail headline writers of using the passive voice. — Matthew Hennessey

Louise Perry

Some anthropologists argue that ancestor worship is more universal than almost any other social practice. Humans seem to share an instinctive assumption that there is an ongoing connection between the living and the dead, and often an open channel of communication, too.

Ancestors expect—and sometimes angrily demand—kind words and ritual offerings. In most times and places, they receive both. Our own culture is fast becoming an exception to this rule.

Jonathan Shapiro

Photo: David Richard/Associated Press

Major League Baseball’s Automated Balls and Strikes System, aka the “robotic umpire,” allows players to challenge on-field calls. Now in its inaugural season, it has already become a standard feature of the game. Those who laud ABS for ensuring accuracy misunderstand the game itself.

Emma Camp

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

We’re living in a time of teenage morality. Everyone from government communications officials to tech CEOs to cultural commentators at legacy media institutions seems set, like 16-year-olds, on taking extreme positions for extremity’s sake.