By Howard Husock

Photo: Jimin Kim/Zuma Press

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The tax-the-rich mantra of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has led to fears that firms and their wealth may flee the city. For those who savor the economic and cultural dynamism of New York—and cities themselves—Mr. Mamdani’s demagoguery calls to mind the early 20th century fate of a city once so much like New York: Odessa, Ukraine.

In 1900, Odessa was an economic and cultural powerhouse, a world city. Great fortunes were made there. It was a thriving entrepôt of around half a million people. A range of ethnic groups—Greeks, Turks, Italians, Albanians and especially Jews—lived together. The population was at least a third Jewish and what we now call a creative class (“the sages of Odessa”) flourished. Jewish Odessa’s literary output was stunning—the fiction of Shalom Aleichem, the poetry of Chaim Nachman Bialik; the short stories of Isaac Babel (“Odessa Tales”). The cities’ cafes simmered with political debate, including about the emerging philosophy of Zionism. Bibi Netanyahu’s Zionist exemplar, Ze’ev Jabotinsky, held forth.

Odessa’s greatness was undermined by two forces now unleashed in New York: aggressive redistribution and antisemitism. First came pogroms, as violent antisemitism drove Jews to Palestine and, yes, New York. Then came the Soviets—and the extreme of redistribution, including the collectivism of the wheatfields that helped sustain Odessa’s wealth. Stalin targeted Odessa residents especially as “cosmopolitans”—aka Jews.

Odessa was famous in the Soviet Union as the propaganda setting for Sergei Eisenstein’s film “Battleship Potemkin,” the story of a 1905 sailors’ mutiny against tsarist navy officers. The film’s most memorable scene is the massacre on the city’s famous stairs leading up from the Black Sea. The Potemkin Stairs survive as a tourist attraction when there isn’t a war going on.

I visited Odessa 25 years ago as part of a delegation from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government meant to help teach the newly-independent Ukrainians about democratic governance. The wreckage of the Soviet era was still evident: synagogues converted to gymnasiums, mansions used as sanitariums for Soviet-era labor union vacations, shoddily-built new hotels for the Soviet elite.

Odessa survived communism—but in a vastly diminished role as a naval hub and industrial port for the export of grain and oil. No new literary giants or cinematic successors to Eisenstein emerged. It was a minor provincial backwater, no longer a world city.

This is how cities slowly die. Their economies lose their creativity, old industries hang on but innovation is stifled. Cities can wither for economic reasons alone. See Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, N.Y., and St. Louis. But Mr. Mamdani’s clear antisemitism and tolerance for anti-Jewish protests has historically been a death knell for the vibrancy of great world cities like Odessa. We’re seeing this play out today in what was another dynamic entrepôt, Hong Kong, where investors now fear to tread.

Mr. Mamdani clearly believes that redistribution and intolerance won’t damage New York’s economic golden goose. He might consult the work of Jane Jacobs, the greatest recent urbanist thinker. In “Cities and the Wealth of Nations” (1984), she coined a term for redistributive policies, such as city-owned businesses (see Mr. Mamdani’s publicly-owned supermarkets) and redistributive benefits (such as price controls and a rent freeze for a million apartments). She called them “transactions of decline.” In celebrating the innovations that emerge from the freedom of city life, she observes, “Heavy and unremitting subsidies are transactions of decline and once adopted the need for them grows greater with time, and the wherewithal for supplying them grows less.” Real socialism, as in the Soviet Union, leads to economic collapse.

Mr. Mamdani might also want to visit and learn from some of his constituents: the residents of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, home to the Soviet emigres who moved into what became known by its neighborhood nickname: Little Odessa.

There are valuable lessons in this history. Cities are mortal. They can die.

Mr. Husock is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.