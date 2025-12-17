WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

Commenting has been turned off for this post
Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
Dec 17Edited

From my conversations, one core reason Australian Jews feel so betrayed by the state is this - a feeling of, “we upheld our end of the social contract.” We came to this country, integrated, wanted to be Australian, followed the laws, and contributed to society. Now, fast forward a few decades, and we’re being persecuted by a group, significant minorities of which refuse to uphold *their* end of the social contract - dominating rather than integrating, breaking laws and customs rather than following them - and the state is giving *them* special treatment and free rein to abuse us. It’s a betrayal at the heart of what it means to be an Australian.

Expand full comment
Share
8 replies
Nick Maley's avatar
Nick Maley
Dec 17

Excellent summary, Louise. I would add to it that anger about this in the general community is now white hot. For far too long we have tolerated in our midst people who are violently antisemitic. Who want to import their alien ideologies and endless blood feuds here into our country. Australia is presently run by political cowards and midwits who have acted ineffectively or not at all. In years to come, this will be seen as a defining moment in our history. Will we continue to decline, as our parent country, Britain, has declined, or will we course correct and remember who we are supposed to be?

Expand full comment
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture