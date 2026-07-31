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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti gives free-market critics an economics lesson from Milton Friedman; Mary Julia Koch unpacks why kids these days prefer to get high than drink alcohol; and Allan Ripp tells us how to make a friendship last across five decades and 60 miles.

But first, the semiquincentennial year has only just begun . . .

Let Freedom Ring

—Matthew Hennessey

It would be a shame to let July expire without noting one final time the 250th anniversary of the establishment of our glorious republic.

A quarter millennium ago, a miraculous thing happened: the birth, in Abraham Lincoln’s indelible formulation, of “a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” That is no ordinary proposition.

We should cultivate a habit of reminding ourselves how unique we are. The country isn’t perfect, and never was, but be proud of it. Be proud of what we’ve built—our prosperous economy, our enviable justice system, our mighty military. Our cities. Our towns. Our little platoons.

Be proud of the postwar industrial boom and the 1990s tech expansion. Be proud of Westward expansion, of frontiersmen and cowboys. Be proud of the civil-rights movement. Be proud of Apollo 11 and Artemis II. Be proud of Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Detroit and Wall Street.

Be proud of our contributions to science and technology. Be proud of our artists, our movies, our music and our writers. Be proud of our athletes. Be proud of what we’ve done to help the world grow freer and more prosperous. Be proud to be an American.

Partisan squabbling was a feature of our Fourth of July celebrations. This was predictable. We are a continent-spanning constitutional federal republic of divided powers. We elect our leaders via representative democracy. We rely on checks and balances to protect us against the inevitable excesses of government.

The Founders built this competitive friction into the system deliberately. It’s messy on purpose, so don’t sweat the squabbling. This is what democracy is supposed to look like.

For all our faults, we remain, in Lincoln’s other indelible formulation, the last best hope of earth. The world’s hungry, tired and poor still flock here. The world’s worst SOBs still want us weaker. But we are going strong.

Happy belated birthday America. So long as the Stars and Stripes fly over the home of the brave, freedom always has a chance.

Planted: A police officer disguised as a shrub in Dunellen, N.J., busted 74 motorists in one day for distracted driving. Most who received summonses were looking at their phones as they cruised down busy North Washington Ave. “Let this be a reminder: That text or notification can wait,” the police posted on Facebook. “Keep your eyes on the road, not your screen.” And if the bush on the sidewalk orders you to pull over, do so quickly and calmly while keeping your hands where they can be seen. — M.H.

Photo: Dunellen Police Department

Ex Machina: An ad for the AI assistant program Orchid took the internet by storm this week. While most advertisements exist to persuade people to buy the product being hawked, Orchid’s short video unwittingly implies that those who use it are lazy and miserable. The ad follows a hardworking woman whose slovenly, videogame-obsessed boyfriend completely forgets about their anniversary. In the ad, the couple uses Orchid to help organize a last-minute date. While using AI to make dinner reservations and schedule meetings is far from the worst use of the technology, this sure was a strange way to sell it. — Emma Camp

Matthew Continetti

Inflation, tariffs, rent controls, price controls—the issues that dominated Milton Friedman’s age have returned in ours.

Democrats and Republicans are busy exorcising his ghost when they ought to be reviving his spirit.

Weed Is the New Booze Mary Julia Koch · Jul 31 Marijuana has been the counterculture’s drug of choice for 60 years or more. Today, it’s gone mainstream. Many Americans now prefer getting high to getting buzzed. But advocates glide over the health risks and social consequences. Read full story

What It Takes to Make a Friendship Last Jul 31 My friendship with my work friend Todd began in 1977. We don’t see each other much these days, since Todd lives 60 miles away in Connecticut. But during a recent catch-up in New York, it felt as though no time had passed.



By Allan Ripp Read full story

A Covid Conspiracy in Plain Sight Jul 30 Health officials tried to hide the truth about the pandemic’s origin. The sordid story is still leaking out.



By James B. Meigs Read full story

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