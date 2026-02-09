By Jack Butler

Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, 2022. Photo: Evan Vucci/Associated Press

“Our democracy” is under attack. Not yours. Not theirs. Ours.

Survey the rhetoric of left-leaning politicians and you’ll notice a liberal employment of this phrase “our democracy.” Of late, it has been a favorite of state-level Democrats defending their vigorous redistricting efforts. It is invoked as a civic-minded and incontrovertible proposition, an all-purpose warrant for whatever the speaker wanted in the first place.

The left had already made “our democracy” a vernacular mainstay when Kamala Harris said she was running for president in 2019. “The American dream and our American democracy are under attack and on the line like never before,” she said.

“Never before” happens a lot nowadays. Ms. Harris’s presidential campaign didn’t make it to 2020, but she ended up on the Democratic ticket that year and again in 2024. In June 2024, she issued the self-fulfilling nullity that “Our democracy is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it—and we stand prepared to do just that.” Once she became the Democrats’ presidential nominee, she promised to “stand for our democracy.” And after democracy rendered a verdict on her in that election different from the one she hoped for, she nonetheless said that “we will never give up the fight for our democracy.”

Democrats like Ms. Harris like to keep the reasons we need to defend “our democracy” vague. Sometimes, they give the game away. In a 2022 speech, President Biden agreed with a federal judge’s assessment that “Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans” are a “clear and present danger” to “our democracy” and called on Americans to “unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy, regardless of your ideology.”

Mr. Biden’s exhortation had its own ideology. The purpose of his speech was to elect Democrats. He’s allowed to do that. But when he and others pretend they’re doing otherwise, they reveal the ultimate insufficiency of their calls to safeguard “our democracy.” The emptiness allows the speaker to fill in his partisan desires, presumed to represent some undetermined mass, possibly the majority of Americans. It makes excluding “ours” from “yours” and “us” from “you” inevitable.

Consider the aggressive redistricting Democrats are attempting in Virginia and Maryland. The media typically call it “gerrymandering” when Republicans do it. But new Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger promised in her inaugural address that her Democratic colleagues in Richmond would safeguard “our democracy” from Republican redistricting efforts in other states.

Standing up for “our democratic institutions” means turning a state that typically splits 55%-45% in favor of Democrats, and whose House delegation consists of six Democrats and five Republicans, to one in which Republicans hold only one seat. Democrats would get there by using tortuous mapping that would make Elbridge Gerry, whose serpentine “Gerry-mander” inspired the word, proud.

In neighboring Maryland, Democrats seek to remove the state’s sole Republican district. After the House of Delegates voted last week to approve a new congressional map, Gov. Wes Moore called it “an important step to strengthen our democracy.”

Next time you hear people make recourse to “our democracy,” you should ask whose democracy they have in mind—and whether they think you’re part of it.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.