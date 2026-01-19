By Jonathan Shapiro

Indiana University president Pamela Whitten in Bloomington on Sept. 2, 2023. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/Zuma Press

The German word fernweh means yearning for a place you’ve never been. Growing up in Los Angeles, I had serious fernweh for Indiana, despite never having stepped foot in the state. It was nurture over nature. The coolest teacher in my elementary school grew up in Indiana, drove a Mustang, sported sideburns, played guitar and graduated from Purdue, the “cradle of astronauts.” My favorite writer was Kurt Vonnegut, a son of Indianapolis. And the most revered man of my youth was John Wooden, UCLA’s head basketball coach, born on a farm in Hall, Ind.

All this wasn’t why I married a Hoosier. Or why all three of our kids graduated from Indiana University. Or why I made the main character in my TV series “Goliath” an IU graduate. But it didn’t hurt.

The heartland of Midwestern values, Indiana is a place that generally admires hard work and traditions. It is conservative, but not absurdly so. Hoosiers have a deep-seated belief that sports teach the values of commitment, hard work, playing by the rules and achieving excellence through effort. Other places may care as much about these things, but Indiana has long made it a core value of its educational system.

Winning hasn’t been all that matters. Losing is also a great educator. That is why, despite holding the title for most college football losses for years, Indiana University never dropped the sport—even when it would have been the merciful thing to do.

So it was a surprise a few years ago when new IU President Pamela Whitten decided to invest in the football program. A knowledgeable and opinionated sports fan, Ms. Whitten was quicker than most to adapt to the new world order in college athletics. She proved adept at finding talent, digging deep into the coaching ranks to hire Curt Cignetti, then weathering a storm of criticism for paying him an average of $11.6 million a year.

The football program under Mr. Cignetti has brought in enormous TV and ad revenue, record-setting ticket sales, a $50 million stadium naming rights deal and donations from wealthy alums like billionaire Mark Cuban. Nobel Prizes are nice, but the physics department’s fan base will never kick in a new cyclotron.

Ms. Whitten says that improving the football program is part of a larger plan to expand IU’s nine-campus reach as an academic and research institution. Since 2021, applications to the flagship campus in Bloomington have increased nearly 60% and annual research investments by 34%. The football team publicizes Indiana’s achievements as a great public university, while representing traditional Hoosier values of teamwork and excellence.

Modesty is another Hoosier virtue, so maybe Ms. Whitten doesn’t mind that she gets so little credit for the team’s current success. When “60 Minutes” did a story about the program’s miraculous turnaround this season, Ms. Whitten was nowhere to be seen. ESPN’s wall-to-wall coverage of the team has also left her out. Intentional or not, it suggests an inability or unwillingness to give women in power their due.

But not giving Ms. Whitten credit makes about as much sense as talking about Jackie Robinson without mentioning Branch Rickey. Coach Cignetti makes an effort to thank his university president. Her record speaks for itself.

When college football was in the throes of massive changes, Ms. Whitten jumped in and played the game better than anyone. If IU football were a professional sports team, she would be the most successful woman owner in history who didn’t inherit or marry into the job. When her days at IU are over, the National Football League should make her its commissioner.

The Hoosiers face off against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the national championship Monday night. Win or lose, they have already established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in college football’s new age.

Just don’t mention it in South Bend.

Mr. Shapiro, a former federal prosecutor, is an award-winning television writer and the author of “How To Be Abe Lincoln: Seven Steps Toward Leading a Legendary Life.”