Solan
4h

IU grad here - Whitten is presiding over the torching of IU academically. Our world-leading music school is a ghost of its former self. Research budgets have been decimated. She put snipers on the roofs against student protestors. What kind of message does that send?

It’s always been a party school, I admit. But we had the academic bona fides to back it up. I fear that reputation is doomed as long as she continues to occupy this office.

MVP? No. MDP: Most Destructive President

