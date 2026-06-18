WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Sam Horton's avatar
Sam Horton
8h

The point is national ID. Then deciding who gets a job based upon race and political affiliation is attainable. They’re already persecuting their citizens today, they’re simply trying to finish the job using the children.

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