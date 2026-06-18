Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs insists that buses are much cheaper for a city than trains, even if they aren’t as cool; Mary Julia Koch argues that Hollywood has forgotten how to tell patriotic stories about America; and Tony Woodlief explains why people are increasingly giving their pets human names.

But first, keep the government out of my smartphone . . .

Let My People Scroll

—Matthew Hennessey

You can learn the wrong lessons from a successful public policy. It’s how we got the phrase “fighting the last war.”

California decided in the mid-1990s to ban indoor smoking at all workplaces. That included bars and restaurants. At the time, this was interpreted by many of my friends as a grave injustice. We felt our indoor-puffing rights were foundational, possibly constitutional.

“This would never happen in New York,” I said with confidence.

How wrong I was. Indoor smoking bans not only spread to the Big Apple, they spread everywhere. And they worked. In the 1960s, 42% of Americans smoked cigarettes. An aggressive public-health campaign highlighting the risks of smoking combined with targeted bans on lighting up—not to mention suing the pants off the tobacco companies—got that down to 9%.

Smoking is on the way out, and we’re all better off. Unfortunately, the lesson many took from this policy success was that government has the supreme nudge power. It should find unhealthy stuff and wage war. Which is how you get to the teen social-media bans in places like Australia, France, Greece and, now, the U.K.

Social-media isn’t good for kids. I’m in favor of keeping them off it. The best way to do that is to keep smartphones out of young hands. Apps like TikTok and Instagram are free, but phones are expensive. Kids can’t afford them. Parents have the power of the purse.

We’ve managed to institute a no-smartphones-until-16 policy in the Hennessey household. Of course we’ve encountered resistance—nothing that couldn’t be overcome with a stern look and a, “Sorry, those are the rules.” Anybody who doesn’t like it is free to get a job and buy his own phone.

The policy works as intended. No government necessary.

The U.K. government claims it wants to set “a new normal for future generations.” How exactly will it accomplish this? The BBC speculates that social-media users of all ages may end up being forced to scan their faces, upload ID documents or use digital identity services to log in.

Sounds to me like the deal comes with an underdiscussed trade-off: To protect the children—which parents of sufficient commitment could realistically do on their own—the state will require everyone to give up their privacy.

That’s going to be hard no from me.

The rush to ban social media for children has the unmistakable whiff of a panic about it. My strong preference would be for government to limit its efforts to equipping parents to make decisions appropriate for their own families. This would require acceptance that not every family is going to make the same decision. And it would require abandoning the prohibitionist mindset that tends to take hold when a panic is on.

The tobacco analogy isn’t useful. There’s no good use to which you can put a cigarette—at least not one that compensates for the trade-offs to the smoker and to society, which are extreme. Social media, for all the harm it can do, does have redeeming qualities. It shrinks physical distances and fosters connection. You can use it for gaming, which is a meaningful pursuit to some. Social media can be educational, though admittedly it often isn’t. There are those—even teenagers—who use social media to make money in wholesome ways.

You can’t say any of those things about tobacco use, which is physically addictive and actually kills people. And yet, here we are, applying the lessons of the last war to a conflict with a new and different adversary.

Loopy : One unconventional way to see much of what New York has to offer is to run around the island of Manhattan. Another paper published locally reports that the perimeter run, about 32 miles, is becoming more popular among cardio die-hards. Completing the route was once the rarefied domain of such distance-running legends as Ted Corbitt , Olympic marathoner and New York Road Runners founding president. This year, Central Park Run Club got 200 people to try, up from 10 in 2023. An unsanctioned perimeter race got roughly the same number of participants this year. And the Strava app has notched a 30% increase in the number of maps that match the perimeter. Loopers say it’s easier and cheaper to pull off than the New York Marathon. There’s another advantage for braggarts: It’s longer. — Jack Butler

They’re Taking Our Hops: Free Expression has already covered how foreign tourists here for the World Cup have been enjoying America. But the Scottish in Boston are having a particularly good time. This past weekend, the Tartan Army emptied the Sam Adams Taproom of Boston Lager, quadrupling a typical holiday consumption. Hennessy’s Bar (no relation) says it tripled St. Patrick’s Day sales and straight-up ran out of beer last Sunday. The Boston Globe reports that Scots who had congregated in a liquor store booed a customer who entered and purchased water bottles. Better stock up, Bean Town. — J.B.

We came, we saw, we drank Boston dry, laddie. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/ZUMA Press

Long Bomb: Field artillery units are often known as the “king of battle.” Soon the gunners may not need to get anywhere close to the front lines. The Army has issued a contract for a new artillery projectile that can hit targets from as far as 75 miles away. To get a sense of what that distance means, imagine a howitzer positioned on Chicago’s South Side lobbing a shell through the end-zone uprights at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. An artillery battery at the base of the Statue of Liberty could hit a target in Easton, Pa. You’d have to drive an hour simply to hear an echo of an explosion that far away. — M.H.

James B. Meigs

City planners cling to grandiose light-rail schemes because they think trains are sleek and modern.

Yet wise infrastructure planning requires weighing trade-offs. A much cheaper alternative to light rail is always available: Take the bus.

Who Killed the Patriotic American Movie? Mary Julia Koch · 3:16 PM Hollywood once produced movies and TV shows that filled American audiences with pride. Now, the cultural tastemakers are blinded by an obsession with cataloging America’s failures. It’s no wonder feelings of patriotism are sinking to new lows. Read full story

Man’s Only Friend Tony Woodlief · 3:14 PM Dogs with human names are becoming more common. Pop culture is part of the explanation, but greater social isolation is also leading many people to treat pets as family members. “Rick” sounds more like kin than “Rover.” Read full story

Elon Musk Is Gaining Altitude Jun 17 The SpaceX founder is breaking records on the stock exchange—and inspiring my son.



By Elise Stefanik Read full story

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Jun 17 The patriotic Jack Ryan novels are now the basis of a movie in which America is the villain.



By Tevi Troy Read full story

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