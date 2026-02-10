A bit of music composed by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood for director Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 film “Phantom Thread” somehow found its way into “Melania,” Brett Ratner’s documentary about the first lady. According to Variety, Mr. Greenwood would like it removed.

His representatives issued a statement:

While Jonny Greenwood does not own the copyright in the score, Universal failed to consult Jonny on this third-party use which is a breach of his composer agreement. As a result Jonny and Paul Thomas Anderson have asked for it to be removed from the documentary.

I don’t know exactly how Mr. Greenwood’s music was used in “Melania,” but something tells me it was inadvertent. I doubt Universal slapped his composition onto the soundtrack without permission. That would be the kind of thing a movie studio know not to do.

But Mr. Greenwood’s pique here is petty. The harm done to him is infinitesimal. The number of people who would make the aural connection between “Melania” and “Phantom Thread” can surely be counted on one hand, if not one finger. By complaining publicly he’s drawing more attention to the source of the supposed injury than it could possibly have garnered on its own.

The virtue signaling is probably the point. We know your band doesn’t endorse candidates. We know you don’t support Trump. You didn’t need to issue a statement reminding us.