By Kyle Smith

Paul McCartney at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. on May 21, 1976. Photo: Richard Drew/Associated Press

“It will be found much better by all parties to leave the past to history,” Winston Churchill once said, “especially as I propose to write that history myself.” A fellow Englishman who made a comparable splash in a different field, Paul McCartney, took that strategy to heart.

Piece by painstaking piece, Mr. McCartney has been writing, or rewriting, a history of his 1970s work. With a new documentary on the period, “Man on the Run,” he has more or less completed the job. In the past 20 years Mr. McCartney has reversed the conventional wisdom about his post-Beatles work, which is now widely and correctly admired. In the bargain, without being overt or didactic, the film also serves as a useful document on dealing with dislocation, loss and depression. Mr. McCartney slayed these demons with hard work and devotion to family.

“Man on the Run” (directed by Morgan Neville but made with the eager cooperation of Mr. McCartney as executive producer and via his company, MPL Communications) immediately hit the top 10 features last week on Prime Video. Home movies and other archival footage of the pop genius capture him licking his wounds at a dilapidated farm house in rural Scotland starting in late 1969. Everything changed for him that year. As of January, he was a bachelor rock star and member of the world’s most beloved group. By the fall, the band was over—John Lennon had left but made no announcement, so the others kept silent also—and Mr. McCartney was married with two children. (The former Linda Eastman, who was pregnant when the two wed in March 1969, welcomed their daughter Mary that August; her other daughter Heather, from her previous marriage, was 6).

The film illustrates how Mr. McCartney, whose initial response to the end of the Beatles was to jump into a whiskey bottle, was devastated by the end of his partnership with Lennon, whom he regarded as a brother. “I thought, I’ll never write another note of music, ever,” he says in “Man on the Run.” But he had two great allies, notes music journalist Chris Welch: “One, of course, was Linda. The other was a blank sheet of paper.” Mr. McCartney transferred his focus from his anguish to his job: “If you’ve got some sort of problems, you work them out in the song,” he says, calling writing “the ultimate therapy.”

He also made a conscious decision to chase the storm clouds away by focusing on the things he was grateful for. He kicks off his first solo album, “McCartney,” with a gentle, drowsy tribute, “The Lovely Linda,” made on a simple four-track recorder at home, complete with the squeak of a back door opening at the farmhouse. Though the album contains much noodling around, it nevertheless debuted what is now universally seen as a stone-cold classic, “Maybe I’m Amazed,” which didn’t attract much notice until a live version was released as a single seven years later.

The press release for “McCartney” included a self-interview in which the artist said, “My only plan is to grow up.” This meant ditching rock-star hedonism and firmly attaching himself to Linda by asking her to join his band, starting by showing her where middle C on the keyboard was. “I’m not there because I’m the greatest keyboard player,” she says in the film. “I’m there because we love each other.” The documentary points out that both Paul and Linda (like Lennon) lost their mothers at young ages. Paul’s decision after his mom’s passing, when he was 14, was this: “I would tend to throw myself into work. That’s just my character.” (He met Lennon less than a year later.) Paul and Linda would spend every night together until his disastrous 1980 visit to Japan, where he spent nine days in jail for bringing pot into the country.

Today, “McCartney” and its successor, 1971’s “Ram,” are acknowledged as among the earliest examples of what would eventually be dubbed “lo-fi” or “DIY” music. Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” and Liz Phair’s “Exile in Guyville” are among its successors. Meanwhile Mr. McCartney also accidentally became one of the avatars of working from home.

“Ram” was the only album credited to Paul & Linda McCartney. Critics spat on it when it was released. Ahead of its 50th anniversary, Mr. McCartney supervised a deluxe reissue, and the critics this time were nearly unanimous in their praise. The authoritative rock critic Steven Thomas Erlewine writes in his All Music Guide that “it looks like nothing so much as the first indie pop album, a record that celebrates small pleasures with big melodies, a record that’s guileless and unembarrassed to be cutesy,” adding that the record “seems like a more unique, exquisite pleasure with each passing year.” Sean Lennon says in the film, “I love it” and calls it “a masterpiece.” Similarly appreciative reappraisals of other albums from the period followed as Mr. McCartney released 50th anniversary editions of most of them in turn.

Mr. McCartney’s brother, Mike, notes in the film, “He can’t be still. His mind’s always on the go. He’s a workaholic,” which seems obviously true. As the movie winds up in mid-1980, Mr. McCartney has just released 10 albums of new music in a little over 10 years while touring frequently and raising four children.

Still, he reasons, “We don’t work music, we play it. So maybe I’m a playaholic.” Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to make a living at play. But Mr. McCartney’s example is a useful reminder that when you’re tempted to wallow in self-pity, your best bet is to work hard and dedicate yourself to your family.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.