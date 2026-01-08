By James B. Meigs

The Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025. Photo: Ethan Swope/Associated Press

This time last year Los Angeles was on fire. Driven by Santa Ana winds, the Eaton and Palisades fires roared through Altadena, Pacific Palisades and surrounding communities, killing 31 people and destroying more than 16,000 structures. Those fires were still burning as journalists, activists and politicians zeroed in on what they saw as the key driver of the widespread devastation.

“L.A. Fires Show the Reality of Living in a World with 1.5°C of Warming,” read a Time magazine headline. California Gov. Gavin Newsom insisted the role of climate change should be obvious to anyone who viewed the disaster zone. “If you don’t believe the science, believe your own damn eyes,” he said in a press statement. President Biden also pinned the blame on human-driven warming. “All has changed in the weather,” he said with characteristic blurriness. “We’ve got to acknowledge it.”

We hear this framing after every major wildfire, flood or hurricane for the past decade and more. The Los Angeles Times described 2020’s severe fire season as “California’s climate apocalypse.” In 2023, the New York Times predicted “a Season of Climate Extremes” after a rare cluster of Quebec wildfires blanketed the Eastern U.S. in smoke. “No Region Is Safe from Climate-Fueled Disaster,” Scientific American announced after 2024’s Hurricane Helene. And so on.

Climate activists (and their allies in the media) see every extreme event as an opportunity to convince the public that climate catastrophe isn’t a distant threat but a present reality. They portray each disaster as a signpost on the path to what New York Magazine once described as “The Uninhabitable Earth.” This doomsday bias makes sense if your goal is to rally the public behind more aggressive climate policies. But it is poor journalism—and worse science.

I’m not arguing that climate plays no role in severe events. (This is the part of my column where I annoy ideologues at both ends of the political spectrum.) There is evidence that warmer temperatures have extended California’s “fire season,” while not necessarily increasing the total area burned. And warmer ocean temperatures may be boosting the intensity of hurricanes. But an honest review of climate research shows that the “signal” linking individual storms or wildfires to climate change is subtle. A bewildering number of factors influence the frequency and strength of storms and fires. It’s no coincidence that attempts to model the intricacies of weather led to the development of chaos theory.

The biggest variable determining when and where fires start is human activity. Authorities allege an arsonist set last January’s Palisades fire. The Eaton fire appears to have been sparked by a faulty power line. While high winds and dry conditions helped those fires spread, the degree to which those conditions are linked to climate change is complex. Once those fires reached settled areas, they encountered denser troves of fuel: wooden houses and decorative, nonnative eucalyptus and palm trees that lit up like torches.

As the Western Regional Climate Center director Tim Brown said in a statement, climate change “is likely a factor, but not THE factor” in why the fires did so much damage.

The media’s emphasis on climate, to the near exclusion of other factors, betrays massive selection bias. The press enthusiastically covers events that seem to confirm the catastrophe narrative and ignores those that don’t. In so doing, it presents individual events as if they are proof of broader trends. But reporters rarely check the baseline. They don’t ask whether the trend they perceive holds up across a broader swath of time or geography. Looking back, we now know that California wildfires burned 525,000 acres in 2025. That’s well below the state’s 20-year average. Of course, that single year of data doesn’t refute the climate narrative any more than the Los Angeles fires confirm it.

The media covers hurricanes similarly. In 2025 no hurricanes struck the U.S. coastline. Yet no headlines proclaimed, “Quiet Hurricane Year Suggests a Calming Climate.” Such framing would be absurd. But few notice the equal absurdity when the ratchet turns in the other direction.

Climate catastrophism isn’t merely bad science. It leads to bad policy. Politicians who see disasters as primarily the result of climate change let themselves off the hook for the many things that could be done to reduce risks. In California that includes better forest management in remote regions and providing adequate firefighting resources in high-risk developed areas. Mr. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass both stressed their climate agendas while neglecting those basic duties. When the fires hit, Pacific Palisades hydrants ran dry.

More broadly, we need to roll back policies that encourage people to move into dangerous regions. Limits on construction in safe urban areas push much of California’s homebuilding (and the risky powerlines that serve those homes) into more fire-prone areas. Then, state regulators force insurance companies to hold down rates in those regions, thereby subsidizing migration into fire country. Something similar happens in hurricane-prone states: Federal and state insurance policies artificially hold down rates, masking the true risk of building in flood zones.

Finally, telling people inexorable global trends are primarily to blame for disasters undermines personal responsibility and agency. There’s a lot that people can do to harden their homes against fire and flood risks. But, according to the New York Times, when L.A. firefighters fought to save the city’s affluent Brentwood neighborhood, they found a “terrifying” amount of combustible vegetation planted around the elegant homes.

By relentlessly focusing on doomsday climate scenarios, our media and political leaders have made many Americans more vulnerable to the here-and-now risks posed by storms and fires.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.