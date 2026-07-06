Pete Buttigieg in New Jersey on Oct. 30, 2025. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

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Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a startling admission last month: He was briefly separated from his children after someone made a false accusation of child abuse against him. The story, which he told in a Substack post, reads like a slow-moving nightmare.

According to Mr. Buttigieg, a police officer and a child protective services employee showed up at his home and informed him that someone had made an allegation of abuse against him. His 4-year-old twins already had appointments to be interviewed separately the following day. And no, he couldn’t know anything about the nature of the allegations, nor could Mr. Buttigieg or any family member sit in during the children’s interviews. Oh, and Mr. Buttigieg wouldn’t be allowed to be alone around his children until the interviews were done.

Stunned, Mr. Buttigieg felt he had to agree to these demands, and the children spent the night with their grandparents. In his Substack post, Mr. Buttigieg described the next 24 hours as “among the darkest” of his life. “I tried to get my head around the idea that I had been accused of something so serious that I couldn’t be alone around my own children, and had consented to have them interviewed by strangers, without my knowing where the accusation had come from or even what it contained,” he wrote.

The age of Mr. Buttigieg’s children is especially relevant to his fear. Forensic interviews, which attempt to gather evidence of possible abuse, are particularly tricky with children that young. Four-year-olds can be susceptible to leading questions, and might not give coherent answers. A well-trained professional knows this, but not every forensic interview is conducted responsibly.

In the 1980s, many preschool-aged children made false claims of terrible abuse because they were asked leading questions by well-meaning therapists during hourslong interviews. More recently, an investigator interviewing a 3-year-old girl interpreted her vague, toddler-typical rambling as a confession that she had witnessed abuse. That family was separated from their children for two years before being acquitted of the charges against them.

Thankfully, the interviews in Mr. Buttigieg’s case turned up nothing. When Mr. Buttigieg was finally told what the allegations against him actually were, it was obvious that they were false—he hadn’t even been to the town where the caller claimed he had told her about the abuse.

In his post, Mr. Buttigieg compared the allegations against him to “swatting,” a form of harassment where someone calls 911 falsely reporting an emergency at the target’s home—like an active shooting or hostage situation—in the hopes that heavily armed police will storm the address. Both forms of harassment aim to threaten the target’s safety in his own home. Both take advantage of systems designed to protect those in legitimate danger.

But while police departments are generally aware of swatting attempts against public figures, they clearly are much less equipped to detect obviously false claims of child abuse against public figures. The most basic level of investigation would have revealed that the allegations against Mr. Buttigieg were false. That police and child protective services failed to verify whether these claims were even plausible (especially considering they were against a well-known politician) and refused to tell Mr. Buttigieg what he was being accused of is disturbing. But for anyone with a cursory knowledge of child protective services investigations, it’s also totally unsurprising.

Mr. Buttigieg is far from the first public figure to be subjected to false claims of abuse. People who run afoul of internet mobs regularly get tattled on to child protective services. When musician John Roderick sparked controversy for a Twitter thread about letting his daughter learn to use a can opener on her own, several people called the authorities. Hannah Hiatt, a TikTok influencer, was investigated in Utah after angry TikTok users claimed that a video in which her toddler-aged son appeared to flinch when handed something proved he was being abused. It’s more common than you might think for parents to face child-welfare investigations simply for making parenting decisions strangers dislike—whether that’s letting their children play outside alone, or not reflexively affirming their child’s gender identity.

Much of this problem is downstream of the general lack of due process many parents under official scrutiny face. While one might typically tell police to get a warrant, parents often feel they have no option but to do whatever child protective services tells them to, regardless of their rights on paper.

While child-welfare agencies and law enforcement obviously want to keep children safe, anonymous reports can be weaponized by bad actors. Many children really are in danger. But failing to do basic due diligence when receiving anonymous or outlandish reports doesn’t protect vulnerable kids, it wastes valuable time that could be spent protecting children in need.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.