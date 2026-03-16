By Barton Swaim

The Temple Israel synagogue and school in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 13. Photo: Emily Elconin/Getty Images

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Readers above a certain age will recall the post-9/11 warnings about possible backlash against Muslim-Americans. The backlash never happened, no doubt to the puzzlement of the media hand-wringers paid to fret over the behavior of their countrymen.

Nobody learned the lesson. On Thursday, CNN’s national-security analyst Juliette Kayyem, asked to comment on the attack on a Michigan synagogue, reported that her sources are “worried” about two things: attacks on other synagogues, “and of course attacks against Iranian-Americans.”

That serious professionals rank the possibility of attacks on Jews, which have been happening with regularity since Oct. 7, 2023, alongside attacks on Iranian-Americans, which haven’t happened at all, is proof that our national-security establishment is led by some not insignificant number of educated boobs. Also, the attacker in Michigan was Lebanese, not Iranian.

The New York Times reported on the synagogue attack, claiming that it “prompted anxiety” in the “Arab community,” which “braced for extra scrutiny.” Count me skeptical that any Arab-Americans not on university campuses and not Times subscribers are actually bracing for extra scrutiny.

Since backlash against Arabs, Persians and Muslims is a media fantasy, the entertainment industry has over the past quarter-century given us many gems of fictional backlash. Many are the movies and shows in which a military strike abroad or terror attack impels imaginary American doofuses to open up cans of whoopass on foreigners. Allow me to relate the details of my favorite passage in this genre.

In season two of the popular TV drama “24,” the hero, Jack Bauer, and America’s chief antiterrorism agency, the Counter-Terrorism Unit, or CTU, save Los Angeles from a nuclear bomb by flying it into the Mojave Desert before it detonates. The explosion happens a few minutes before 11:00 p.m. in California, thus a bit shy of 2:00 a.m. on the East Coast.

Three episodes later—the show’s conceit is that each episode depicts the actions of one hour in a single day—we get this exchange between President David Palmer and his chief of staff, Mike Novick.

NOVICK: Sir, there’s a situation that requires your immediate attention.

POTUS: What, Mike?

NOVICK: Civil unrest is starting to tip up and down the East Coast. The area I’m most concerned about is outside of Atlanta.

POTUS: What’s going on there?

NOVICK: Some ad hoc militias have joined forces. They’re getting very aggressive in one of the suburbs.

POTUS: Is this racially motivated?

NOVICK: Absolutely. The demographics of the area are predominately Middle Eastern.

At this point Novick uses a remote to start a TV news clip. The president and a variety of civilian and military officials watch a news segment in which a chyron sets the location: Marietta, Ga.—an Atlanta suburb. In the fictional segment a news reporter interviews one of the militiamen, a mustachioed rabble-rouser who speaks in what sounds to me like a Pennsylvania accent, actual Southerners evidently being unavailable to play bit parts on this handsomely produced TV drama. The man argues that the sketchy non-English-speakers in his neighborhood should be “interned.” “If they [Washington] won’t do it,” he says, “we will.” These foreigners, he goes on to say, had it coming: “If we’d ’a locked down our borders 20 years ago like we shoulda, none of this would have happened.”

Bear in mind, according to the show’s sequence, it’s after 4:00 a.m. in Marietta. What the show’s writers expected their viewers to believe is that when a nuclear bomb goes off in a Western wasteland, the first instinct of some large minority of Americans is to spring out of bed and look for brown people to assault.

There was also, I might add as a Southerner sensitive to these things, a touch of familiar regional bigotry at work here, too. The writers of “24” needed a group to react badly after the late-night detonation of a nuclear bomb on American soil. Who better to take that role than the residents of a suburb of the South’s big city, the city everybody remembers from “Gone with the Wind.”

The idea that Americans in any part of the country would react to a terrorist attack by assaulting their dark-skinned neighbors was, and remains, a delusion. Journalists and pundits would do themselves a favor by discarding their anxieties about anti-Muslim or anti-Iranian backlash and fixing their attention on violence that is happening: the Jew-hating kind.

Note one fact about the string of attacks on American Jews: Their perpetrators are lone psychotics, many of them noncitizens, poisoned by social-media lies about Israel—and not bands of frenzied citizens looking to mete out justice on a disfavored race. Outside the odd lunatic, Americans don’t do backlash.

Mr. Swaim writes the Unruly Republic column for the Journal.