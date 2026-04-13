By Kristin Collier

Photo: Getty Images

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

I remember reciting the Hippocratic oath when I was in medical school. In it I was given a stern commandment: Do no harm. These three words seemed simple enough to understand. In its broadest sense, the oath meant that I was to do good for my patients and avoid evil. Taking care of people in vulnerable moments is an immense privilege. I take it seriously.

Throughout medical school and residency, I always believed that people mattered. But it wasn’t until my conversion to Christianity that I understood why. Scripture teaches that people are made in God’s divine image. Medical schools don’t teach this moral reality, and therefore most medical schools no longer pledge to do no harm.

Instead, medical schools meticulously train physicians to look at patients only scientifically: knowledge through biochemistry, physics, anatomy, charts, machines, diagrams, lenses, statistical models, photographs, medical journals and pharmacology. In doing so, most doctors never learn to see the divine dignity of patients.

Why is taking human life wrong? Science alone can’t say. Absent a moral metanarrative of God, the modern scientific paradigm is incapable of discerning moral truth. Morality must come through the divine, not merely the scientific. To understand why killing is morally wrong, medicine must turn away from the myth of mere scientific reality.

In the book of Genesis, Cain murders Abel, his brother. The Lord asks Cain where Abel has gone. “I do not know. Am I my brother’s keeper?” asks Cain. The Lord replies: “What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood cries out to Me from the ground. So now you are cursed from the earth, which has opened its mouth to receive your brother’s blood from your hand.”

The Lord then banishes Cain, setting a mark on him, “lest anyone finding him should kill him.” This mark is one of both justice and mercy. Cain should have been put to death for what he did. But the Lord spared him, proclaiming that life and death belong to the Lord alone. That mark remains on human beings, who are made in the image of God, yet we often don’t recognize it.

I entered medical school in 1997, the year physician-assisted suicide became legal for the first time in the U.S. It’s now legal in 13 states and Washington, D.C. If we continue to pass laws allowing doctors to take human life, if it becomes a societal norm that medicine can aid in killing, if we continue to disparage the mark we all bear that says “do no harm,” then medicine will continue its moral decline.

The practice of physician-assisted suicide is an affront to human dignity because it aims at killing the image of God. Medicine shouldn’t be entangled in the business of death. Killing isn’t healthcare.

Doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, patients and family members, all of whom are made in God’s divine image, should stand against the immoral practice of physician-assisted suicide. We should be our brother’s keeper.

Dr. Collier is a clinical associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan.