By Meghan Cox Gurdon

A self-checkout kiosk at a Holiday Market grocery store in Klamath Falls, Oregon, US. Photo: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg News

Place your item in the bagging area!

The voice was synthetic, female and peremptory. Its tone and delivery conveyed impatience and irritation. I felt a flare of rebellion, but I complied.

I moved the gallon of milk I’d scanned from my shopping cart to the place the voice designated and prepared to scan my cannellini beans. There were four cans in my cart, and I waved the barcode of the first of them over the laser to put it on my tab. With thoughtless common sense, I was about to wave the can again. The efficient thing would be to swipe the same barcode past the scanner four times. But no: Place your item in the bagging area!

My face grew hot. There is no person in my life I would allow to speak to me so rudely. Yet from the supermarket self-checkout machine, I simply had to take it.

My indignation had not wholly subsided when, driving home, there was a flash of light. I slowed down, but it was too late: A camera had clocked me on an empty road going a little bit over the speed limit. There is something insulting and humiliating about going about your business, bothering no one, yet being snagged in a transgression. But again, a machine was bossing me and, though boiling inside, lest there were a second camera and I’d get a second speeding ticket in the mail, again I complied.

Back at home: a minor bureaucratic chore. I must provide online documentation to prove that the $43 my husband and I had spent on a medical device was, in fact, spent on a medical device. The documentation was needed because “the system” that recorded expenditures made using the money we’d put into a health savings account didn’t recognize the name of the vendor. I hunted down the receipt and made a copy, but when I pressed the upload button, the system bailed me out. To get back in required two-factor identification and an access code, not once but several times.

My desperation grew. I contacted customer service. The entity on the other side of the help chat told me that there was no other way to deliver my document. I couldn’t text or email it because the computer system wasn’t set up for that. After wasting more than an hour of my one wild and precious life, I closed my laptop.

Lately the air is suffused with sinister talk of artificial intelligence. Humanity risks becoming a secondary species on our own planet, subordinate to AI. We’ve enjoyed a nice run as apex predators, but our time is over. It’s the machines’ turn now. AI is prolific and capable and apparently close to being smarter than we are. In its inhumanity, it is exhibiting a craftiness that seems all too human. The Journal last week ran a piece about AI resorting to lies and blackmail to stop humans from trying to shut it down.

As we brace for whatever’s next, though, it strikes me that, to an amazing degree, we already tolerate being pushed around by lines of code. We obey, we comply, we squander our time, and we modify our behaviors so that machines don’t yell at us to place our items in the bagging area, or take our picture when we go 32 mph in a 25 mph zone, or flash red when we fail to provide documentation in a timely manner. The science fiction writer William Gibson once said, “The future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed.” He’s right. If you haven’t yet experienced things like this, you will soon enough.

Which reminds me: I still have to upload that stupid receipt.

Mrs. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.