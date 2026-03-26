By Jack Butler

Workers repairing the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland on March 24. Photo: Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun/ZUMA Press

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A different newspaper published locally has managed to notice an inconvenient fact: Republican-led states are better-governed and more desirable places to live than Democratic-led states. The next step is to admit that blue-state governments want it that way.

The fruits of blue governance are abundant—and rotten. The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed two years ago today after being struck by an out-of-control vessel. That wasn’t the fault of the Democrat-dominated state government. But from Fort McHenry, you can see by the dawn’s early light that it’s nowhere close to being restored. Maryland’s government last year revised estimates of the replacement’s completion date to 2030 from 2028 and its cost to as much as $5.2 billion from under $2 billion.

It’s outrageous. But replacing a bridge that was 8,636 feet long is at least a big project. Is installing a bathroom in a public park one? To deep blue New York City, yes. In 2022 the city began work on a new “modular” bathroom in Fort Washington Park. It would be created in pieces, then moved and assembled onsite to speed things along. Yet four years later, it remains unbuilt. Construction is unlikely to start until next year.

It isn’t only building (or not building) things. Red Mississippi, long derided as a backwater, is now outperforming blue states such as California in educational outcomes, as Rahm Emanuel, no stranger to Democratic jurisdictions, has admitted.

Others on the left have begun to recognize that the apparent inability of Democrats to deliver is a problem. In last year’s “Abundance,” Derek Thompson and Ezra Klein suggest as a solution a pragmatic focus on “state capacity,” which they define as “the ability of the state to achieve its goals.” To them, sometimes this means more government; other times, it means less.

Give Messrs. Thompson and Klein credit for the latter concession. But blue-state governments actually do have plenty of state capacity, and they’re using it. The struggles of such jurisdictions to fulfill basic expectations of governance aren’t accidental. They’re accepted byproducts of accreted layers of intentional policies designed to serve favored constituencies: activists, environmentalists, unions, lawyers and more. There’s state capacity to go around when placating such groups is the priority.

Look to California. The state has a crippling case of bureausclerosis. Fires in greater Los Angeles destroyed 13,000 homes early last year. Only 28 have been rebuilt. A high-speed rail project connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco that voters approved in 2008 may open a small segment of track in 2033. Los Angeles is having trouble building an 8-mile bike path. Set to cost $300 million and open last year, it’s now past $1 billion and unlikely to be finished before the 2028 L.A. Olympics.

These delays are a product of choices reflected in statute, even if it isn’t always obvious. Extensive review processes satisfy environmentalists. Excessive regulations keep lawyers employed; they return some of their earnings to Democrats via donations. Higher budgets, delays and cost overruns give more public employees a chance to wet their beaks. But there are always trade-offs. So average citizens and their needs get traded off.

Sloth doesn’t always serve blue-state interests. Such governments can move quickly when they want. Look at how rapidly California is purging the now-problematic labor activist Cesar Chavez from the hundreds of streets, schools, buildings and other places named after him. It may be easier to destroy than to create. But it’s also easier to act when motivation is powerful enough.

Decisions have consequences. Democratic states are losing population to Republican states. Blue states will continue shrinking until enough of their residents realize that the failures all around them aren’t failures at all. They’re the blue-state model working as intended.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.