7d

Gilligan's inversion here is lowkey genius. Instead of external threat, the pods offer exactly what late-stage capitalism promises: frictionless existence where all desires get met instantly. The bit about Carol alternating between indulging and resisting maps onto how we alredy live with algorithmic systems tbh. Watched the first 3 eps last nite and the unsetling part isn't the joining itself but how reasonable it seems compared to the messy humans. We're basically training ourselves for this with every UX optimization that smooths out "pain points."

