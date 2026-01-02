Leonard Nimoy in “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Photo: United Artists/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMA24.com

The body snatchers have returned.

Every decade or two, we get a new version of an old science fiction premise. Aliens have invaded Earth. But not in spaceships. Their secret invasion replaces us with something that looks the same but is purged of our pesky humanity.

The best adaptations of this story are unsettling and center on a contemporary anxiety. “Pluribus,” the new Apple+ TV series from Vince Gilligan, fits in this tradition. But it confronts not a modern fear so much as a modern delusion: that selfishness brings happiness.

That makes “Pluribus” a little different from its most famous antecedents: the two film versions of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956 and 1978). Both involve “pods” that swap out real humans for humanoids purged of all emotions. A line that appears in each version promises that transformed humans are reborn “into an untroubled world.”

Both are set in California. The first, though, takes place in a small town. The smothering, conformist menace that promises a “simple” life without “love, desire, ambition, faith” stands in for the communist threat that preoccupied Americans in the 1950s. It’s a threat that could show up in your own neighborhood.

The second is set in San Francisco. In the 1960s, it was the capital of the left-wing counterculture. By the late ’70s, hippiedom had burned out, yet the remake’s main characters bear its traces. The “system” has absorbed them even before the body snatchers show up.

Once they do, it takes its final revenge. One pod person assures his girlfriend that, once you’re snatched, “nothing changes, you have the same life, the same clothes, the same car,” presenting bourgeois trappings as the ultimate enticement. Another urges human holdouts not to be “trapped by old concepts,” employing New Age-y language in service of assimilation. The system always wins.

A chilling scene, present in both adaptations, shows two untransformed humans look on as the pod people transport pods elsewhere. The first episode of “Pluribus” has a similar moment. A mysterious alien signal turns into a virus that spreads on a U.S. military facility and then circulates worldwide. It unites all of humanity into a single hive mind.

Almost all. It spares 13 people. Among them is Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn). A native of Albuquerque, N.M.—the setting of Mr. Gilligan’s “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” the latter of which also starred Ms. Seehorn—Carol discovers these transformed humans are different from prior pod people. They don’t appear hostile. They can’t harm any living thing. They can’t lie. They’re earnest and polite. “We would move heaven and earth to make you happy,” they tell Carol.

Carol has a love-hate relationship with them anyway. She alternates between reveling in the fulfilment of all her whims and trying to yank the “joined,” as she calls them, out of their communion. In the former mode, she wants for nothing. She has virtually all of mankind’s remaining resources at her disposal, sometimes delivered to her by drone. She has access to its collective knowledge up to the point of the joining. She has the most polite and deferential neighbors imaginable. She even has, in Zosia (Karoline Wydra), a lover who will do her bidding.

But “Pluribus” works because it suggests that something is off, wrong, even sinister about all of this. It also shows that difficulty and imperfection are essential parts of being human, much as we might dislike them. The flawed Carol, the other remaining humans, and their often messy relationships bear this out.

Previous body snatchings dealt with a danger from outside that threatens to swallow people whole. “Pluribus” owes something to these. But it advances a new concern, one that is now countercultural in a self-involved, self-indulgent age: that our own lives, devoid of complication and friction, could destroy us. We could snatch ourselves. And enjoy it.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.