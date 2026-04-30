By James B. Meigs

Hasan Piker in Brooklyn on Nov. 4, 2025. Photo: Adam Gray/Bloomberg News

I attended a performance last year by a singer-songwriter who writes sophisticated folk-pop tunes. I’m not going to mention her name; you can look it up. To a tango beat she sang a jazzy little number about how “young Luigi Mangione pulled a hit and run, with a ghost of a gun.” As she sang, she pantomimed an assassin standing over a prone victim and firing the kill shot. So clever. Some people clapped and laughed. A few others, including me, walked out.

Earlier this month, “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update host Michael Che did a bit about President Trump attending the musical “Chicago” at the Kennedy Center. “I think that’s cool that the president is going to the theater,” Mr. Che said. “I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?” Defying the stereotype that Americans don’t remember their history, the “SNL” audience got the joke instantly. And cheered.

And last week, a New York Times opinion podcast featured trendy writer Jia Tolentino and lefty It Boy Hasan Piker in a lighthearted, cold-blooded conversation about crime—an activity they generally favor, as long as it has a “political valence.” Mr. Mangione’s alleged murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson came up here, too. Was it “just a release valve for anger, or is it actually effective political action?” the podcast host wanted to know. Ms. Tolentino expressed frustration that more Democrats haven’t exploited the killing to push “toward universal healthcare.” She also admitted to shoplifting lemons from Whole Foods, an action the host called “microlooting.” It’s a sign of our times that the lemon-lifting discussion prompted more online debate than the group’s offhand tolerance of murder.

You get the picture.

All the cool kids think killing people is OK now. Or at least understandable, as long as the killer has, like, a really good reason. Few of the people who talk this way want to pull the trigger themselves, thank God. But it gives them a kind of edgy thrill to talk about how violence in the service of a good cause might be necessary, even ennobling.

Some years ago, writer Rob Henderson coined the term “luxury belief” to describe fashionable opinions held by people who are insulated from the consequences of their views: for example, professors in safe college towns who advocate defunding the police. In a Free Expression article earlier this week Mr. Henderson noted that “glorifying ‘microlooting’ is a luxury belief because the people praising it aren’t the ones who pay for it.”

The people pursuing luxury beliefs are engaged in a kind of status competition. Who can épater la bourgeoisie with the boldest, most transgressive political statements? After Oct. 7, 2023, we saw this kind of status-jockeying on college campuses, where elite students vied to become the most fervent supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah. Keffiyeh scarves became de rigueur. Celebrating political murder is the next step on this progression. For most, it’s only talk. But there will always be a few who seek what they see as the ultimate status: actually carrying out a political attack.

People who shrug off this violence chic as mere talk need to take a hard look at what’s going on. The foiled attack on President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was the third attempt on Mr. Trump’s life in less than two years. The 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was tragically successful. As was the hit on two Israel embassy staffers on a street in Washington, D.C., last year. We’ve seen hundreds of attacks on Jewish-owned businesses and synagogues. An anti-Israel extremist firebombed the residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. The list goes on and on. And the pace of these attacks seems to be accelerating.

This wave of violence didn’t come out of nowhere. It trickled down from our elite culture.

We used to have a stereotype that political violence typically emerges from the uneducated mob. Today, the opposite is true. Some of today’s most bloodthirsty rhetoric can be heard on college campuses or from influencers embraced by political elites. “Kill those motherf——,” Mr. Piker once said, speaking of landlords. “Let the streets soak in their f— red capitalist blood!” In a New York Times column originally headlined, “Hasan Piker is Not the Enemy,” liberal centrist Ezra Klein argued that Democrats should not write firebrands like Mr. Piker “out of acceptable political discourse.” The celebration of violence isn’t some depravity found only in America’s political swamps. It’s a viewpoint widely tolerated, even encouraged, among denizens of our cultural high ground. Yes, the right has its share of scary extremists, too. But their ideas get far less prominence in our mainstream culture. And, unlike some leftist icons, they’re not teaching at Ivy League universities.

Once, I would have argued that education is the best antidote to violent extremism. People need to learn tolerance for other viewpoints and the value of fair-minded debate. Again, the opposite appears to be true today. A recent survey by the Skeptic Research Center found that people with advanced academic degrees “were about twice as likely to support political violence than those with less formal education.” And the people committing violence aren’t anonymous losers. Both Luigi Mangione and Cole Allen, the latest would-be presidential assassin, were graduates of elite universities.

To get out of this spiral of violence, our country will need to reset its moral compass. I’m not hopeful that such reform will come from the top down. It may have to come from the bottom up.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.