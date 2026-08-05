WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Rex Pilger's avatar
Rex Pilger
8h

I wonder about the great statesman of the past, how they would have come across. We're told that Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt both had high-pitched voices. However, their speeches were said to be highly motivating in person as well as in print. Lincoln's opponent, Douglas, was said to be a great orator, but cold up close. In person, Lincoln was apparently quite magnetic, telling joke after joke, some of which came across in his debates with the "Little Giant." Personal family tradition is that one of my ancestors, a Knox County farmer of Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry, was friends with Honest Abe, and met him at the train station in Galesburg, accompanying him to the stage at Knox College for one of the debates.

We're also told that Frederic Douglass and Lincoln, to the surprise of both men, grew not only in respect for one another, but friendship (one of the auxiliary tragedies of the latter's assassination). I suspect this second-greatest President would have come across quite well, especially with that fashionable beard (suggested by a young influencer) and earthy humor.

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John Coombs's avatar
John Coombs
9h

Awesome Louise, it is true I/we feel like we know Donald Trump, for instance when he got shot that's when I decided to vote for him again.

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