Photo: Troy R. Bennett/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti argues that Republicans don’t have what it takes to win the midterms; Tevi Troy gives a history of presidential commie-bashing; and Christopher Arbisi reflects on what he learned from one very lucky fisherman.

But first, thinking of running for office? Let’s get you a screen test . . .

Celluloid Heroes

—Matthew Hennessey

Pay close attention to the men behind the curtain.

The after-action reports on the implosion of the Graham Platner campaign are giving voters a behind-the-scenes look at something even political junkies rarely see: the role played by activists and consultants in the candidate-selection process.

I hope you weren’t under the impression that a man looks up from his oyster bed one day and realizes that the country’s politics are broken so, compelled by the fire of patriotism, he reluctantly volunteers to stand for office.

This ain’t some Frank Capra fairytale. This is the dream factory, where hustlers and hucksters are always on the hunt for the next big thing.

Politics is serious drama. The stakes are too high to sit around and wait for Jimmy Stewart to stumble into frame. This is win or go home. This is: We need to find somebody to light the progressive base on fire or the dream of American democracy will die in a lifetime. This is: The working people of Maine will starve to death if the radical MAGA fascist Susan Collins gets another term in the Senate.

This soap opera airs every day. It’s what has talent scouts like Dan Moraff, 34, combing the countryside for mustachioed radicals with deep voices and combat experience. A lefty true-believer, Mr. Moraff is looking for a leading man. Whoever gets the job needed the charisma to blow Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries off the screen. He has to be strong and he has to be fast and he has to be fresh from the fight.

We need a hero.

Graham Platner, come on down. With casting complete, Mr. Moraff handed the production over to Morris Katz, 27, the whiz-kid cameraman whose skills helped elect Zohran Mamdani mayor of New York. Messrs. Moraff and Katz figured they had a hit on their hands. Solid financing, a strong script and a good-looking star—what could go wrong?

Turns out it isn’t so easy to convince audiences that a blackout drunk with a Kik account and a Nazi tattoo is an everyday oysterman. The camera doesn’t lie. It sees what the naked eye can’t. Critics can be ruthless. The picture business ain’t beanbag.

Next time you’re tempted to get romantic about politics, remember: It’s all showbiz.

Campy : Many adults have fond memories of a childhood experience at summer camp, canoeing along rivers, romping around the woods, sleeping in a bunkbed at a log cabin. Some of these adults want to make new memories of doing it all again. Particularly in nature-heavy states like Colorado, “adult summer camp” is taking off as a way for relationship-starved, tech-drenched young adults to have fun in the real world. Axios reports that “camps promise meaningful bonds—and the chance to be a kid again—which, for many, is priceless.” There’s nothing wrong with unplugging and roughing it. But recreation for the purpose of re-creating childhood is more than a little infantilizing. Just go out and do it, ideally, with kids of your own. — Jack Butler

Batty: There’s more wisdom in art than we realize. A group of scientists presented evidence last year that the greater noctule, a European bat species, ate birds mid-flight. But a European artist who worked in the 17th century may have already known it. Smithsonian Magazine reports on a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that focuses on “Air,” a 1611 painting by Flemish artist Jan Brueghel the Elder. The painting depicts a wide array of flying animals—including a species that resembles the noctule with a bird in its mouth. What else did the painters know that they’re not telling us? — J.B.

Bye, bye birdie. Photo: brock fenton/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

L’innocenza Progetto: We all know that DNA evidence can prove modern-day accused murderers are innocent, but what about ones from centuries ago? A new study suggests that Francesco I de’ Medici, the second grand duke of Tuscany, died from malaria in 1587, not poisoning at the hands of his brother Ferdinando, as rumors have often speculated. Scientists took samples of the ill-fated duke’s bones and found evidence of the parasite responsible for the most lethal strain of malaria in humans. This, combined with writings that describe the duke as having classic malaria symptoms, seems to be enough to let Ferdinando—who was next in line for the throne—off the hook. — Emma Camp

Matthew Continetti

Republicans need to recapture the spirit of 2024, when Mr. Trump served food at McDonald’s and drove a garbage truck with theatricality and humor.

That energy can’t be manufactured and it’s the difference between winning and losing.

Bashing Communism Is an American Tradition Jul 10 Donald Trump stands in a long line of communist-bashing American presidents. Yet his efforts will be less effective in a post-Cold War world where young elites are increasingly fond of communism, and skeptical journalists belittle those who call it out.



By Tevi Troy Read full story

How to Fish With 20-Minute Rich Jul 10 Today we often move too fast, forgetting to appreciate the simpler things and how what we do can help or hurt others without our even realizing it. We can all learn from actions like Rich’s, whether we are fishing, learning to do something new or simply being patient with a friend or loved one.



By Christopher Arbisi Read full story

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