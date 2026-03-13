Ahamefule Oluo and Lindy West on Jan. 24, 2020. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

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Despite years of glowing media coverage, all it took was one particularly galling interview for the cultural tide to turn against polyamorous relationships. Last week, writer Lindy West appeared on a podcast produced by another paper published locally to promote her upcoming book, “Adult Braces.” In the book, Ms. West details her marriage with her husband, musician Ahamefule “Aham” Oluo, who—despite her deepest wishes—insisted that their relationship be polyamorous.

Polyamory, as anyone with a keen eye for Latin roots can guess, describes romantic relationships involving more than two people. The term encompasses a range of arrangements—from “open marriages” in which otherwise committed couples are permitted to have flings, to “throuples” like Ms. West’s, in which her husband essentially has a second wife.

In the interview, Ms. West said she was “devastated” at Mr. Oluo’s pronouncement that he couldn’t stay monogamous, and described becoming utterly miserable watching him form a close relationship with another woman—though she claims she eventually fell in love with her husband’s mistress and that the trio now lives in harmony. The online reaction to the interview was almost universal pity for Ms. West. Even on the polyamory subreddit, the reaction was mixed.

Ms. West’s case brought into public view what anyone who’s met a “polyamorous” couple in real life knows: Almost always, these arrangements come about in heterosexual relationships because the male partner has used the label to launder his desire to cheat. After all, if you frame monogamy as backward and oppressive, a woman who doesn’t want her spouse to sleep with other people can be shamed into reluctant compliance.

Mr. Oluo seems to imply that Ms. West was racist for resisting polyamory. In a screenshot of the memoir posted to X, Ms. West wrote that her husband “believed that monogamy was, at its root, a system of ownership.” She admitted that she “didn’t feel it as keenly, as a white person.”

Polyamory advocates often justify their lifestyle by focusing on consent. Having multiple partners isn’t cheating, the argument goes, because everyone is involved fully and freely agrees to the arrangement. This sounds nice in theory. In practice, these relationships are frequently born from a kind of hostage situation—a metaphorical gangster holding a gun to your marriage’s temple, shouting, “let me be polyamorous . . . or the girl gets it.” Instead of a lovefest in which both partners get an equal share of the sleeping around, liberated and delighted by the bounty of novelty surrounding them, there’s usually only one person enjoying himself, leaving his spouse at once heartbroken and complicit in her partner’s betrayal.

Not everything dressed in the language of progress and empowerment is actually so progressive and empowering. While I suppose there is a hypothetical circumstance in which a woman ends up happy after acquiescing to her male partner’s desire to open up the relationship, I’ve yet to see it either online or in the real world.

There’s something darkly ironic about a generation of men seeking permission to engage in the ancient practice of infidelity and framing their impulses as “progressive.” If anything can rightly be called progress, it’s a society in which the norm is faithful, monogamous, freely chosen marriages built upon companionship, not economic necessity. The kind of monogamy so frequently framed as oppressive is in fact a tremendous improvement upon what came before, particularly for women.

It’s also wrong to view any constraints in a romantic relationship as inherently bad. When you vow to devote yourself to someone—for richer or poorer, better or worse—you are indeed limiting your freedom. Once you get married, you can never be fully independent again. You must always take your spouse’s needs into account. These limits—this mutual sense of ownership, perhaps—are exactly what make marriage such a powerful bond. When we think of all restrictions on our independence as dangerous and oppressive, we end up spurning the foundation of a meaningful life. Those in polyamorous relationships might be uninhibited, but I doubt they’re truly happy.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.