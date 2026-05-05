Photo: Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist John J. Miller argues that the new “Animal Farm” film makes a mockery of George Orwell’s original story; Jack Butler explains why “Slow Horses” produces new seasons so much faster than other shows; and Faith Bottum urges Republicans to revamp their wardrobes to keep up with young fashionistas on the left.

But first, a tribute to the man with the golden pipes . . .

Nobody Did It Better

—Matthew Hennessey

If you hate baseball and hate New York you can stop reading now. This is a tribute to someone who embodied both.

John Sterling was the radio voice of the New York Yankees from 1989-2024. During that time I probably spent more time listening to him talk than anyone not in my immediate family. He died Monday at 87.

In the 1980s, when I first started listening to the Yankees on the radio, the games were called by Frank Messer, Phil Rizzuto and Bill White. If memory serves, they also did the TV broadcasts—rotating every couple of innings between booths. It was, even then, an unusual arrangement. After the third or fourth inning the radio man would say, “Well, folks, I’m off to do the TV side. I’ll be back with you in the seventh.” The sense you got was that TV was where the real action was happening. The radio audience seemed like an afterthought.

That wasn’t Sterling’s attitude. He was a professional broadcaster who assumed that you were listening to the game because you were a fan of baseball on the radio, just like he was. He came to work everyday in a jacket and tie, even though nobody could see him. He was a class act.

TV broadcasts of sporting events are visually predictable. The camera tends to do the same things in the same situations. The cuts—from pitcher to hitter, hitter to fielder, fielder to dugout, dugout to crowd—come in a familiar rhythm. You see every little thing, from the pitcher’s grip to the way the hitter grimaces as he swings and misses. It’s occasionally cinematic, but the details overwhelm. The imagination withers. The simplicity of the game is lost.

Radio listeners are in a different mental world. They are at the mercy of the man behind the mic. He paints a picture with words. He conveys through his choices the color of the sky, the quality of the evening air, the angle of the setting sun, the shadows slicing across the infield. His capacity for simile and metaphor carries the drama of the game, its long ponderous periods and its sudden thrilling action.

The only other sounds you hear are the bat when it cracks and the crowd when it roars. You watch the game with the announcer’s eyes.

Not everybody loved John Sterling. Some thought he was too theatrical, even a little silly. He had his quirks—like his signature home run call: “It is high, it is far, it is . . . gone!” And the personalized catchphrases he concocted for every player, some of which were corny by any measure. But real fans lived to hear him announce the final out of a New York victory: “Yankees win! The-e-e-e-e-e-e Yan-kees wiiiiin!”

Sterling also made mistakes. In his eagerness and his earnestness, he occasionally misjudged the potential of a fly ball, launching into his home run call prematurely. It was embarrassing to hear him switch gears when the outfielder reeled it in short of the wall. The advent of social media turned these bloopers into viral moments. He was mocked.

Local sports talk jocks turned his mistakes into segments on their own shows, laughing as they played the tapes over and over. But they were jealous. He was the big shot and they weren’t. He got to spend his evenings in a seat behind home plate at Yankee Stadium while they had to sit in a studio in Queens taking calls from Richie in Ronkonkoma.

Sterling had a good attitude, a sense of humor about himself. You could hear it in the easy relationship he had with Suzyn Waldman, his longtime broadcast partner. His most enduring gift to the culture of the game he loved will be his endearing remark, “That’s baseball, Suzyn.” It was his summary judgment of the unusual or unexpected. Over the course of a 162-game season, guys get hurt. Balls take funny bounces. Sometimes it rains. You’ve got to keep showing up, like John Sterling did, every night, in coat and tie, for decades and decades. That’s baseball.

His was the voice that gave shape to cool spring evenings. His tone was right for hot summer afternoons as you ran errands in the car with the windows down. He was the guy you wanted to hear on brisk fall nights on a championship run. His was the voice that told you what was happening when you couldn’t see for yourself.

I, like many millions of Yankee fans in New York and elsewhere, will miss that voice.

More for Us: Amsterdam has banned advertisements promoting fossil fuels and meat. It’s fitting that the ban came into force on May 1, essentially a communist holiday. The “climate crisis,” is so severe, one city council member told the BBC, that the city shouldn’t “make money out of renting our public space with something that we are actively having policies against.” Another Dutch politician put a Soviet-style spin on the measure: “We’re giving people more freedom because they can make their own choice.” Sounds like raw vegetables is the only choice Amsterdam wants you to make. — Jack Butler

Not Your Average Gym Bro: As declining birthrates turn Taiwan into a super-aged society, senior citizens are taking matters into their own hands: They’re hittin’ the gym. These so-called Gym Grannies are training at higher rates than younger Taiwanese, frequenting “silver fitness clubs” or “ageless gyms” to reduce age-related diseases and help ease the burden on Taiwan’s healthcare system. “I can lift 30kg,” an 89-year-old woman said, beaming, in an interview with the AP. Another workout warrior, age 91, was locked in as she completed a round of barbell squats. There’s never an excuse to skip gym day. — Mary Julia Koch

Chest up, shoulders back. Photo: ann wang/Reuters

A Rumor of Normalcy: Word has it, R. F. Kuang, author of the incredibly popular 2023 novel “Yellowface,” has committed an unforgivable sin in her upcoming book. Two pages of the book are allegedly devoted to describing an Israeli pianist, a depiction an angry X user described as “largely positive” and with “religious and art themes.” Another user accused the passage of “normalizing Israel.” A post that claims to show one of the pages in question revealed an anodyne description of a concert in which the pianist’s nationality is a minor detail. Nevertheless, a fevered purity spiral still developed. If you can’t bear a mention of an Israeli character in a work of fiction that doesn’t portray him as a bloodthirsty monster, it’s hard not to wonder if your problem is less with the Israeli government than with Jews themselves. — Emma Camp

John J. Miller

The original “Animal Farm” was bold. It spoke inconvenient truths about the communists of the Soviet Union, embodying George Orwell’s famous line: “If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

A contemporary film that tried to capture this spirit might have lampooned the dictators of Beijing or Tehran. Instead, the new “Animal Farm” sinks into Hollywood hackery. It’s a parable of capitalist greed.

Jack Butler

Photo: Jack English/Associated Press

The biggest streaming services can take so long to release a show that its return is like a rare astronomical event. “Slow Horses” doesn’t have this problem. It’s released one or two seasons each year since 2022. How does it do what others can’t?

Faith Bottum

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

From the hipster style of Zohran Mamdani, to the preppy fashion of Jack Schlossberg, Democrats are clearly searching for a winning look. Republicans should take note. After 10 years of Trumpism, it’s time to update the wardrobe.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.