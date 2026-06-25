By Christopher Scalia

Tom Selleck as ‘Magnum, P.I.’ Photo: Sunset Boulevard

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

I was watching TV when something hit me like a goon who catches you with his girlfriend: Private investigators are back.

“R.J. Decker” is a new show on ABC about a news photographer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., (played by Scott Speedman) who serves time in the can, gets out and becomes a private investigator. Guess he likes trouble. Rotten Tomatoes says one of the most popular shows on streaming services this month is “Spider-Noir.” Your friendly neighborhood webslinger (Nicolas Cage) works as a private investigator in the 1930s. There’s more. A couple other gumshoe shows are coming next year, both on NBC. Remember Jim Rockford? He’s back, played by David Boreanaz.

Then there’s a sitcom called “Sunset P.I.” Good luck with that. There’s not a lot of laughs in this line of work. Ask Michael Richards, who tried it after “Seinfeld.”

It’s been a rough couple of decades for private investigators. When I was a kid the TV Guide was lousy with listings for shows like “Cannon” (1971-76), “The Rockford Files” (1974-80), “Charlie’s Angels” (1976-81), “Magnum, P.I.” (1980-88), “Simon & Simon” (1981-88), “Matt Houston” (1982-85), “Riptide” (1984-86), “Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer” (1984-87), “Spenser: For Hire” (1985-88), and “Moonlighting” (1985-89). Hall & Oates had a hit about private eyes watching you. We were watching them, too.

Nobody on the idiot box had more style than James Garner as Rockford, Tom Selleck as Magnum, or either of those Simon boys. These were real characters, rebels working outside the system. But not apart from it—everyone needs help from a mope in the precinct now and again. Private investigators are America’s mystery-solving lone rangers. They’re imperfect heroes with memorable sidekicks, ramblers who solve problems for pretty girls and weak men. And most American of all, they’re businessmen. Businessmen with bullets.

They disappeared in the 1990s like they’d lost the Cold War. Police procedurals moved in on their territory. “NYPD Blue,” “Homicide: Life on the Streets”—the guys in these shows were gritty. They gave new life to an old style. “Law & Order” has legs that won’t quit, plus spinoffs, like “Special Victims Unit” and “Criminal Intent.” PIs never had luck with spinoffs.

Next came the wave of shows about agencies that sound like a kid reading from his bowl of Alpha-Bits: “CSI,” “NCIS,” etc. These had versions set in multiple American cities. Federal agencies, too. “FBI” just wrapped its eighth season and has had three kids of its own, including a series about the CIA. You’ll never guess what that one’s called.

It doesn’t take a sleuth to see that mystery-solving became institutionalized. You had to be part of a team—no room for work-alone types. Mr. Selleck traded in his Hawaiian shirt for a police badge on “Blue Bloods.” What gives? Americans don’t trust institutions anymore, and the reality show “Cops” was killed by the defund-the-police movement.

The current crop of private-investigator shows may be a clue that people are interested in fun TV about independent agents solving mysteries. And the shows are making a good case. “Spider-Noir” is a clever throwback. Mr. Cage does a mean James Cagney. You can even watch it in black-and-white, if you’re into that sort of thing.

I’m more intrigued by the networks, because for years they liked private investigators as much as a bare foot likes a floor full of Legos. But whoever’s behind “R.J. Decker” loves those ’80s shows. Mr. Speedman’s got a classic disheveled charm, though he should spend less time on the internet and more time wearing clever disguises. The “Rockford” reboot can’t match the original, but I’m keeping an open mind—unless he rides a bike and lives in a cute bungalow.

We could be entering a renaissance for a great American television genre. Nothing against the boys in blue, but there’s something uniquely entertaining about a charming loner trying to make a buck by getting beat up and shot at. Who knows, maybe the genre will finally get a spinoff. I can hear it now: “After tonight’s game, stay tuned for ‘PI: Baton Rouge.’ ”

Mr. Scalia is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of “13 Novels Conservatives Will Love (but Probably Haven’t Read).”